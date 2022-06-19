ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime blotter: Cargo handlers at airport arrested for $21,000 Apple theft

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest Apple Crime Blotter, a January 6 defendant is accused of wiping iCloud data, an ATM thief accused of rigging an iPhone, and a stolen MacBook contained a couple's wedding photos. The latest in an occasional AppleInsider series, looking at the world of Apple-related crime. Miami airport...

CBS LA

Thousands of dollars worth of customer packages found at Fontana home of OnTrac delivery driver

An OnTrac delivery driver faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.Deputies responded to a home in the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue in Fontana on Friday to check into a report of theft, where they spoke to 61-year-old Juan Cardenas, authorities said. Cardenas, an employee with OnTrac, was suspected of stealing packages in the course of his work.At the home, deputies discovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Some packages were unopened, while others were still in their shipping boxes with customer addresses on them. The stolen merchandise ranged from electronics like...
FONTANA, CA
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Cupcake bakery owner charged with stealing identity of dead baby nearly two decades ago

An Ohio cupcake bakery owner has been charged with stealing the identity of a dead infant to obtain a pilot’s license and $1.5m in pandemic relief loans. Ava Virginia Misseldine, 49, used a fake identity in the name of Brie Bourgeois for nearly two decades and obtained a Social Security number, passport, secured jobs and admission to Ohio State University, according to the US Attorney’s Office.She was arrested in Utah on Thursday and charged with passport fraud, Social Security number fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud in connection with an emergency.Authorities say Ms Misseldine was released from prison for fraud...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
TUCUMCARI, NM
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thieves drilling directly into vehicle gas tank to steal fuel

Drivers in Fontana and other areas are on the lookout since thieves have begun drilling holes in gas tanks in order steal fuel. They pop open the gas caps and syphon fuel out or crawl underneath the car and drill directly into the gas tank, causing unsuspecting families, who are already feeling the financial pain of high gas prices, to fork out even more money to repair the damage to their vehicle. "I smelled gas and I was like, 'Where is that coming from?' I didn't think anything of it until looked under my car and I was like, 'They're getting our...
FONTANA, CA
Daily Mail

Teenage driver who was 'high on drugs' and out on bail when he mowed down couple who was expecting their first child learns his fate

A teenager who was charged with murder over a crash that claimed the lives of a couple walking their dogs on Australia Day last year is set to learn his fate. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31 - who was six months' pregnant - were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them.
PUBLIC SAFETY

