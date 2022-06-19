ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Here’s when traffic will slow as state strings cable across I-5 through Bellingham

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQJeW_0gFXAUVl00

Drivers on Interstate 5 should expect rolling slowdowns on both northbound and southbound lanes through Bellingham for a project to string cable across the freeway early next week.

Delays are scheduled for overnight Monday, June 20, as utility crews work on aerial fiber crossing Lakeway Drive, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in its weekly traffic report.

Rolling slowdowns are expected from 11:59 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, and all on-ramps between Bakerview Road and North Lake Samish will have traffic holds.

These projects will slow drivers locally and along the I-5 corridor south this weekend and in the coming week:

▪ I-405 will be closed between Southeast Eighth Street and Northeast Fourth Street in Bellevue through Monday, June 20, as the Main Street Bridge is demolished. This closure could cause significant delays throughout the weekend in the Seattle area.

▪ Crews will be paving parts of the North Cascades Highway from Rockport to east of Winthrop starting this week. Work will go from east to west and drivers should expect delays. A pilot car will direct traffic through some areas of the work zone and flaggers will direct traffic through other areas. Pilot car operation is limited to a 15-minute maximum hold time.

▪ The left lane of southbound I-5 at North Lake Samish will be closed for cable barrier repair from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21.

▪ Delays are possible as work finishes on Mill Avenue east of Samish Way, including completing a pedestrian access ramp. Residents can expect access limits and some traffic delays as the contractor finishes minor asphalt and restoration work. Road closures and one-way access, including along Samish Way, should be expected.

▪ Delays and single-lane closures are likely from mowing and ditch work on Lake Louise Road from Austin Street to Lake Whatcom Boulevard through June 24. Drivers are urged to use Lake Whatcom Boulevard instead.

Artist Point clearing continues, but an opening date could be several weeks away because of heavy snow, WSDOT officials said. Crews reached the parking lot last week.

▪ Marine Drive work continues north of Bellingham with lane closure delays of up to 20 minutes between Alderwood and Locust avenues for the next several weeks. Detour signs are in place.

▪ Expect delays through summer on the North Cascades Highway (Highway 20) from Sedro-Woolley to Newhalem as flood-damage repairs continue.

▪ WSDOT crews will be working on I-5 during weekends all summer long in Seattle.

Work to replace bumpy expansion joints on southbound I-5 began May 20 and plans call for lane closures to start south of I-90, which means drivers will be able to continue south on I-5 or use the “collector/distributor.”

▪ If you’re heading to Canada, officials urge travelers to check border wait times . Early morning hours have less congestion. Travelers should have their ArriveCAN receipt ; passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination; and identification for everyone in the vehicle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcom-news.com

Expect rolling slowdowns on I-5 through Bellingham early Tuesday

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Work on the aerial wires crossing I-5 near the Lakeway Drive interchange will require occasional rolling slowdowns during the early morning hours between midnight and 4am on Tuesday, June 21st,. Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) say a utility crew is scheduled to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortestoday.com

New roundabout by end of June

Work by contractor Colacurcio Brothers continues at the intersection of 32nd Street and “M” Avenue. Traffic and safety improvements at the intersection will include a roundabout, rapid flashing beacons at pedestrian crossings and lane width reductions. The anticipated results will be traffic calming, collision reduction and improved traffic flow. Projections are completion of the project at the end of June.
ANACORTES, WA
kpug1170.com

UPDATE: Victims of Nooksack River rafting accident identified

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died in a rafting accident on the Nooksack River on Tuesday, June 14. John Coleman, 55, of Berkeley, California and his 10-year-old son both drowned. They were among five people, including a guide,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Bellingham, WA
Traffic
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Winthrop, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Bellevue, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Grizzly bear carcass found on Whatcom County beach

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The carcass of a 1- to 2-year-old male grizzly was found on a beach in Whatcom County last week, The Bellingham Herald reported. According to the report, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Game Warden David Jones was shocked by reports of a dead grizzly bear and went to the beach just north of the Cherry Point Refinery to check it out himself.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hurt after a two-vehicle collision on I-5 in Ferndale (Ferndale, WA)

On Monday, one person was hurt following a rollover crash in Ferndale. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on I-5, between the W Smith Road overpass and the Main Street interchange at around 9:30 a.m. The early reports showed that a vehicle was drifting between lanes while northbound on I-5. Responders had received calls from citizens reporting a blue Jeep Liberty SUV was driving erratically in the northbound lanes.
FERNDALE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 5#Travel Documents#All Summer Long#Lakeway Drive#Southeast Eighth Street
kpug1170.com

Semi truck crash shuts down Highway 20 on Whidbey Island

WHIDBAY ISLAND, Wash. – Highway 20 on Whidbey Island was temporarily closed on Sunday, June 19th, after a semi truck rolled over and caught on fire. The Washington State Patrol says the semi was northbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, rolled over, and crashed into a building in San de Fuca.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Rollover crash on I-5 in Ferndale sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — A vehicle reported to have been swerving between lanes while northbound on I-5 was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash between the W Smith Road overpass and the Main Street interchange in Ferndale about 9:30am, Monday, June 20th. According to Whatcom County Fire District 7 Division...
FERNDALE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
lyndentribune.com

UPDATE: ‘I’m scared, I’m super scared’: Speakers react to transitional housing proposal for 17th Street, Benson Road homes

UPDATE: The City of Lynden is moving up the time frame for citizens to comment on the idea of locating two state Department of Corrections transitional houses in Lynden. The issue drew an overflow crowd, mostly in protest, to the June 20 Lynden City Council meeting. The City of Lynden says on its webpage, https://www.lyndenwa.org, that it wants to receive comments by Friday, June 24, to expedite the decision-making process with Corrections. Through the nonprofit LifeHouse Foundation, Mark and Tracy Nelson propose using houses they recently bought at 410 N. 17th St. and 8457 Benson Road, both near elementary schools, to house people coming out of incarceration or addiction recovery or other transitional situations. Letters may be emailed to Steve Taylor, police chief, at taylors@lyndenwa.org or simply to cityhall@lyndenwa.org. Or letters may be dropped off at City Hall, 300 Fourth St., or the police station, 203 19th St. During its investigation of the Nelson application, state Corrections will take comment through July 15. Email letters to DOCerdvoucher@doc.wa.gov.
LYNDEN, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
100
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy