Jon Mould Looking to Set Up Syracuse Visit After Offer

The Syracuse football coaching staff participated in the Best of New England (BONE) camp on Friday. Following the camp, the Orange extended a scholarship offer to 2023 offensive lineman Jon Mould out of Xaverian High School in Massachusetts.

"I've been talking to (offensive line) coach (Mike) Schmidt since this winter," Mould said. "He wanted to see me in competition. I believe I am being recruited as an offensive tackle but I am able to play offensive guard as well if necessary."

The 6-6, 290 pounder showed agility and strength to go along with his great frame during the camp performance. He has worked on his relationship with coach Schmidt for months prior to the BONE camp.

"Seems like a great guy," Mould said. "Excited to get to know him further."

The next step for Mould and Syracuse is to get him on campus for a visit. Mould says that is something he is currently working to schedule.

"Really excited," Mould said. "Working on getting down for a visit. Either official or unofficial. I need to see how timing works with my schedule."

After picking up the offer, Mould says he really liked Syracuse and the opportunity it presents.

"I would say high," Mould said. "Coach Schmidt and I have been talking for a while. Still need to learn a lot about the school though."

In addition to Syracuse, Mould recently picked up an offer from Pittsburgh following a camp on its campus. He also has offers from Air Force, Army, Buffalo, UMass, Tulane and several Ivy League programs.

