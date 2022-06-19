ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Jon Mould Looking to Set Up Syracuse Visit After Offer

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsZj0_0gFXAGOp00

The Syracuse football coaching staff participated in the Best of New England (BONE) camp on Friday. Following the camp, the Orange extended a scholarship offer to 2023 offensive lineman Jon Mould out of Xaverian High School in Massachusetts.

"I've been talking to (offensive line) coach (Mike) Schmidt since this winter," Mould said. "He wanted to see me in competition. I believe I am being recruited as an offensive tackle but I am able to play offensive guard as well if necessary."

The 6-6, 290 pounder showed agility and strength to go along with his great frame during the camp performance. He has worked on his relationship with coach Schmidt for months prior to the BONE camp.

"Seems like a great guy," Mould said. "Excited to get to know him further."

The next step for Mould and Syracuse is to get him on campus for a visit. Mould says that is something he is currently working to schedule.

"Really excited," Mould said. "Working on getting down for a visit. Either official or unofficial. I need to see how timing works with my schedule."

After picking up the offer, Mould says he really liked Syracuse and the opportunity it presents.

"I would say high," Mould said. "Coach Schmidt and I have been talking for a while. Still need to learn a lot about the school though."

In addition to Syracuse, Mould recently picked up an offer from Pittsburgh following a camp on its campus. He also has offers from Air Force, Army, Buffalo, UMass, Tulane and several Ivy League programs.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Boeheim’s Army: TBT Syracuse Regional matchups announced

While there isn’t any Syracuse Orange basketball during the summer months, some SU alumni and others are ready to represent the city in the ninth annual The Basketball Tournament. Boeheim’s Army can defend their title after defeating Team 23 in last year’s Championship game. This year’s Syracuse Regional will be held at SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College July 22-25.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Syracuse lacrosse signee Joey Spallina named National Player of the Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse signee Joey Spallina was named USA Lacrosse Magazine National Player of the Year on Monday – the latest honor for Syracuse lacrosse’s most heralded recruit in recent memory. The nation’s number one overall recruit according to Inside Lacrosse, Spallina will play...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
localsyr.com

Baldwinsville names Pat Beilein as boys varsity basketball coach

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Baldwinsville has named Pat Beilein as its new boys varsity basketball coach. He replaces Mike Lewis who led the Baldwinsville program since 2018. Beilein has had a lot of success in Central New York. He most recently finished his first season as the head coach...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY will help clear way for tech hub in Syracuse. Plus, longtime Fuccillo pitchman dies (Good Morning CNY for June 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. 5-day forecast. WHAT ARE NEW YORK STATE’S TOP 10 MUSEUMS? Multiple museums in Upstate New York are among the highest-rated in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. Boldt Castle (above) in the Thousand Islands came in at No. 9 on the list. The list included sites in Buffalo, Albany, Rochester and one in Syracuse. See the full list. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mould
localsyr.com

New York funding demolition of dilapidated Syracuse property

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced in a press release Tuesday that Syracuse will receive up to $29 million to help redevelop the abandoned Syracuse Developmental Center. The Enacted State Budget funding will be used for pre-development preparation work, which includes the destruction and repair of the property...
Romesentinel.com

Gilbert notches hole in one at Mohawk Glen

ROME — Jeff Gilbert used a 20-degree hybrid to record a hole in one on June 12 on the par 3 180-yard third hole at Mohawk Glen Golf Course. The ace was witnessed by Joe Fragapane.
MOHAWK, NY
localsyr.com

Heavy rain could mean issues west of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Finger Lakes until Thursday morning. A very slow-moving front will move east across the Finger Lakes Wednesday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms. You can feel the humidity in the air. The clamminess. That’s the...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#Ivy League#American Football#College Football#Orange#Xaverian High School
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools payroll: See highest-paid, search every employee salary for 2020-2021

Syracuse, N.Y. — Superintendent Jaime Alicea was the highest-paid employee in the Syracuse City School District for the 2020-2021 year by a margin of more than $50,000. Alicea’s salary of $214,999.92 was the only one in the district over $200,000. The No. 2 employee on the district’s highest-paid list was Chief Operations Office Dean DeSantis, who was paid $163,570.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fireworks to watch in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Looking to watch some fireworks in your area? You’ve come to the right place! Here is a list of some upcoming fireworks you and your friends and family can watch in the area. Nite Life Band and Fireworks – Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. –...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Army
Syracuse.com

2 people shot in 3 hours in Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were shot in three hours Monday night in Syracuse, police confirmed. At 6:29 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, the officers found someone who had been shot in the leg, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

911 caller: ‘My cousin was shot... he’s unconscious’ on Lodi Street, Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police responded to a shooting with injuries Monday night on Lodi Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Someone called 911 at 9:34 p.m. to say their cousin had been shot in the abdomen and was unconscious, but breathing outside 2023 Lodi St., according to police dispatches. About the same time, the city’s shot spotter detected 10 shots fired in the same area, the dispatches said.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
967
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy