For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 8:28 a.m.: Tay, a 3-year-old Belgian shepherd, likes his work sniffing out explosives left behind by Russian forces who once occupied the Ukrainian city of Trostyanets. He's among a number of dogs belonging to sapper teams who treat the search for deadly mines as a game. Their masters sometimes express disbelief at what the Russian troops have left behind, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

