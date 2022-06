Volodymyr Zelensky dialled nearly a dozen European leaders in the last 24 hours as Ukraine raced in its bid to secure its candidacy in the European Union.European leaders are expected to set Ukraine on the path to EU membership at a summit in Brussels on Thursday night.The wartime president said he expected a “key European decision” after speaking about Ukraine’s candidacy with the leadership of Bulgaria, Latvia, Greece, Sweden, Estonia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Austria, Slovenia, Moldova and Lithuania.But away from Kyiv, the battle in the country’s east showed signs of worsening as Russian forces shelled Donbas.Russia, Mr Zelensky said,...

EUROPE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO