Construction is due to begin on the traffic light and relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 in Trumbull near the plaza occupied by Prime One Eleven and Fitness Edge. Guerrera Construction Company has been awarded the project and will begin construction by mid to late July. This long-awaited project is funded through a Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program (LOTCIP) grant and has undergone an extensive planning, design, and approval process.

3 DAYS AGO