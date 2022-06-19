ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus checks worth $500 going to Missouri residents

By Samantha Parish
 3 days ago
Residents in the state of Missouri can now expect stimulus check tax rebates worth up to $500 thanks to a major state budget surplus. These payments are a one time tax rebate. The money will come out of the...

Chris Collins
3d ago

Don't get to excited. I think it's fake news. Plus if you noticed they gave no date or time. They've been talking about this rebate for over a year. Remember your from Mo. Show Me State.

Robert Sharp
3d ago

watch out you will have to pay it back plus interest remember this is the Biden crime family administration unless your black

Kathy Standridge
3d ago

if you're making over $300,000 a year you don't need this tax break you need to be paying your fair share of taxes

5 On Your Side

Missouri gas tax rebate opens as gas tax increases

ST. LOUIS — Despite having some of the lowest gas taxes in the nation, Missouri drivers are still feeling the pinch when they fill up their tanks. Missouri's gas tax is currently 19.5 cents a gallon and hasn't seen an increase in nearly 25 years. Compare that to California,...
#Stimulus Bill#Rebates#State Of Missouri
Stimulus: Colorado residents to get $500 payments by September

Eligible Colorado taxpayers will be getting a $500 payment by September. Residents will get the payment if their 2021 state tax returns are filed by June 30. Stimulus checks for caregivers and parents each month worth $450. Who is eligible for the payments?. In order to get the payment by...
tncontentexchange.com

Gov. Parson signs six bills into law

June 16, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed six pieces of legislation into law, including Senate Bill (SB) 718, which establishes Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Week and promotes career and technical education, among other provisions. "We are happy to be joined by...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

New App Helps Missouri Drivers Get Refunds For Gas

The gas tax in Missouri is about to go up as of July 1, but there is a new app that can help you submit receipts for refunds. The (helps drivers to upload gas recipes to receive a refund, the gas tax in Missouri will increase in the next few years. On July 1 it will increase by five cents.
MISSOURI STATE
invisiblepeople.tv

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill to Criminalize Homelessness

Lawmakers in Missouri rushed to pass a bill before the end of the legislative session on May 13 that seeks to criminalize rural homelessness. Senate Bill 1106 and its counterpart in the Missouri House of Representatives prohibits individuals from camping on state-owned land. People caught on these parcels can face a Class C misdemeanor charge, which carries a jail sentence of up to 15 days and a $750 fine.
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Stimulus: Who will get $350 payments?

The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
OHIO STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Shuttering Jefferson City power plant could cost millions; analysis shows state missed out on billions in business attraction projects

As a growing number of Americans transition back to in-person work, a large number of them are expressing a preference for a four-day workweek. In fact, 83% of respondents to a recent survey indicated they prefer shorter weeks. Some employers are listening, shifting to fewer days of work but more hours per day. Multiple nonprofit organizations in Missouri have recently adopted such schedules. In economic development news, a recent analysis of Missouri's business attraction efforts found the state has missed out on 69 projects in the last five years that were either lost to other states or dropped for other reasons. The state stood to gain as much as $4.3 billion of investment and more than 18,000 jobs from those projects, the analysis showed. In the energy sector, utility Ameren's proposed plans for shuttering its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County could cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The utility's Rush Island plant has been at the center of a legal fight for the last decade, and it has been cited for frequent environmental infractions. Now, consumer advocates are worried the costs of shutting the plant down will be shouldered largely by ratepayers.
