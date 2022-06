According to Teton County Search and Rescue, a boater was involved in a whitewater accident on the Gros Ventre River outside Jackson on Tuesday June 21 and tragically did not survive. An emergency call came in Tuesday afternoon that reported a pair of two-person catarafts launched onto the whitewater stretch just below Slide Lake. One craft flipped in the Hermit rapid, dumping both passengers, one of whom was swept downstream. TCSAR responded on foot and in boats, with GTNP Rangers dispatching a helicopter to assist, along with a number of recreationalists already on scene.

