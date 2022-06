LANCASTER — Sue Page, executive director for The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley, will retire at the end of the month, after 11 years of service. “The Board is extremely grateful for Sue’s leadership, wisdom and decade of service she has devoted to The Children’s Center, the families we serve and the community as a whole,” CCAV Board President Samantha Schmitz said. “She has been a true asset to the center and is undoubtedly leaving the organization in a stronger position than it was when she joined it.”

