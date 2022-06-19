ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return, highs in the 80s

By Ed Curran
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6dXA_0gFX2bPp00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temps return 01:52

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happy Father's Day and Happy Juneteenth!

CBS 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUwMj_0gFX2bPp00
CBS 2

It was a cool Saturday but we begin to warm things up today. Winds turn to the south this morning and that starts to raise our temps into the 80s. Mostly sunny skies. Low humidity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140bWL_0gFX2bPp00
CBS 2

Humidity starts to creep up on Monday, a high of 91. Tuesday we'll feel the humidity along with an O'Hare temp of 93.

Stats

Normal- 82

Saturday- 72

Today- 83

Sunrise- 5:16am

Sunset- 8:30pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny skies with a high of 83.

Tonight- Clear and 63.

Monday- Sunny and 91.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFym5_0gFX2bPp00
CBS 2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer each day through Saturday

OVERVIEWSummer temperatures but lower humidity through the end of week.Tonight:Mostly clear. Low 65.Tomorrow:Mostly sunny. High 88EXTENDEDSlightly warmer each day through Saturday, then a front arrives and brings a chance for storms. The front cools us for Sunday into early next week.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat index values soared into the triple digits Wednesday. A cold front is headed our way Wednesday night. Severe thunderstorms have formed ahead of the front over Wisconsin and Iowa. Scattered storms were expected along I-39 between until 9:30 p.m. They were expected to be in a weakening phase if any hold together through 10 p.m. into the Chicago metro area. Any storms that hold together could produce gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. The low for Tuesday night is 74. A cold front crosses our area around midnight. This will open the door for a less-humid air mass to move into our area. Dry northwesterly winds on Wednesday will usher in the dry air. Also, a lake breeze will keep shore front temperatures much cooler as compared to Tuesday. On Wednesday, the high is 87. For Thursday, the high is 88 with sunny and warm conditions.
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: High temperatures and humidity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The warmup has begun for the Chicago area! High temperatures will return to the 90s early in the week as sunshine continues. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 62 degrees. Monday brings lots of sunshine and a high of 93 degrees. The 90s start the week, and humidity returns Tuesday through the remainder of the week. 
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

As Chicago swelters in the heat, city pools remain closed because of lifeguard shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicago swelters in the heat, public pools will remain closed.As the temperatures approach 100 degrees this week, Chicago public pools are closed and will remain that way for at least two more weeks.Despite the pool closures, there are enough lifeguards at the city beaches to remain open. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reported live on the first day of summer from Ravenswood, where pools are empty. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman went to the head of the parks department to find out what's going. She reports from Roscoe Village with their plans to push forward. The sign says it all:  No lifeguard....
CBS Chicago

Pavement buckles on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 47th Street; heat may be to blame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The pavement on DuSable Lake Shore Drive buckled near 47th Street late Tuesday. Bicyclist Darren Borowski tweeted out video of the damaged and buckled concrete pavement on the northbound Drive just north of the 47th Street exit. The heat may be to blame for the damage. Temperatures topped out at 100 degrees in parts of the area Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until 8 p.m.
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, and the expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Temp#Cbs 2 Humidity
CBS Chicago

Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park. The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues. Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled. There were no reports of any injuries.
97ZOK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
CBS Chicago

Shots fired on outbound Dan Ryan near Chicago Skyway; lanes shut down

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chicago Skyway interchange late Wednesday. The gunfire happened around 5 p.m. – the height of the afternoon rush – on the outbound Ryan. After the shots were fired, two men were seen running from the scene. A weapon might have been thrown away. Two left lanes were blocked in then express lanes as of 6 p.m. An ambulance also came and went from the scene. The motive for the shooting – whether road rage, a targeted event, an accident, or something else – remained unknown late Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

New Chinatown mural unveiled, created by Chicago artist Rich Lo

CHICAGO (CBS) --There's a beautiful new mural in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood.It's called "Chinese Opera" and it was created by local artist Rich Lo.The mural graces the parking lot of the Chinese American Museum of Chicago, near 23rd and Cermak. It depicts three famous characters commonly seen in traditional Cantonese opera.Lo was born in Canton, China and moved to Chicago at age seven. He has also authored and illustrated several children's books.
CBS Chicago

One year later, some Woodridge homeowners still facing repairs from devastating tornado

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Monday marks one year since a tornado ripped through southwest suburban Woodridge and Naperville, leaving piles of debris and wrecked homes in its path.The storm was so powerful, some people are still recovering.One year later, you can still see some of the damage from that twister – torn-up roofs, boarded- up windows – and you will still find construction crews working on repairs.RELATED: Photos Of Damage After Tornado Slams Naperville, WoodridgeThe echo of hammers down Everglade Avenue stopped briefly at 11:10 a.m. Monday for a moment of silence requested by neighbors and the Village of Woodridge.It was...
WOODRIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Ice Cube brings back the Big3 Basketball tournament back to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NBA season might be over, but fans can still get their basketball fix.The Big3 is back for another season, and is spending its first part of it in Chicago. CBS 2's Marshall Harris talked with Ice Cube, whose brain child Big3 Basketball happens to be.The half-court, three-on-three pro league expanded from eight to 12 teams just before the pandemic, and it's still going strong. Some might be surprised, but certainly not the man behind the idea."After the first year, everybody thought that was cool cube and we was like no we'll be back next year."For Ice Cube,...
CBS Chicago

Rainbow PUSH Coalition convention wraps up with panel discussion moderated by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Women leaders on Chicago took on some hot topics on Wednesday.In a discussion led by CBS 2's Dorothy Tucker, who moderated the panel discussion at the Women's Policy Roundtable and Luncheon."I'm hearing gun control, reproductive freedoms, campaign finance, student loans. A lot of issues to discuss," Tucker said.It was part of the annual Rainbow PUSH Convention, which wraps up on Wednesday. 
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

CHICAGO - A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month. The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets. It will close June 30. The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy