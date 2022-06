MILWAUKEE -- Former Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. The Brewers made the announcement via social media Wednesday, four days after the two-time All-Star was designated for assignment. The Brewers' tweet included the message, "Thank you, Lo!" and was accompanied by a video showing some of Cain's greatest highlights with the franchise.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO