ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Solo shot in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Grossman went 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Lions' Anthony Pittman: Playing weak-side linebacker

Pittman mostly played at weak-side linebacker throughout the offseason, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Pittman provides plenty of real-life value on special teams after leading the Lions in snaps there in 2021, but he is a total afterthought in IDP circles if he isn't being prepared to possibly fill in at middle linebacker.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Dylan Coleman: Collects second win

Coleman (2-1) walked one and struck out none in a scoreless inning to earn the win Tuesday versus the Angels. Coleman successfully kept the game tied in the 10th inning, and the Royals pulled ahead in the 11th. Across eight innings in June, Coleman has allowed one run, three hits and six walks with nine strikeouts. He's added two holds and a win in that span, though control remains an issue for the hard-throwing right-hander. Overall, he's logged a 3.18 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 33:23 K:BB and three holds in 28.1 innings this season without presenting much of a challenge to Scott Barlow for the closer role.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Scott Barlow: Blows save Tuesday

Barlow allowed three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Barlow needed to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning, but he gave up a game-tying home run to Shohei Ohtani. This was just the second blown save in 10 chances for Barlow this season, and it's only the second time he's allowed multiple runs in an appearance. The 29-year-old's ERA ticked up to 2.32 with a 1.06 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 31 innings overall. He's given up four homers in 27 outings this year, matching his total from 71 appearances in 2021, but he's still the Royals' top option for saves.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Angels' Jared Walsh: Falls single shy of cycle

Walsh went 3-for-6 with a home run, a triple, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings loss to the Royals. Walsh had the three extra-base hits by the seventh inning, including a fourth-inning solo shot. He had two chances to complete the cycle, but he flied out in the ninth inning and fouled out to end the game with the tying run aboard in the 11th. While he missed out on a rare accomplishment, it was still a productive game for the first baseman. Walsh has four multi-hit games in his last 11, and he's up to a .261/.308/.482 slash line with 13 homers, 40 RBI, 31 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples and a stolen base in 67 contests overall.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Royals' Taylor Clarke: Clean inning Tuesday

Clarke logged a hold with one perfect relief inning in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels. Clarke worked the eighth inning without trouble, but the game got chaotic after that. The 29-year-old is up to four holds in 26 appearances this season, maintaining a mid-leverage role in the Royals' bullpen. He's added a save, two blown saves, a 4.88 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 27.2 innings, but he's not expected to be in serious contention for regular save chances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Rbi
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Perez (thumb) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels. Perez exited Tuesday's matchup against the Angels after appearing to aggravate his left thumb injury, and he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but MJ Melendez will start behind the dish while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Racks up three hits

France went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Athletics. France sparked the Mariners' rally with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) with four RBI in his last five games. The 27-year-old is up to a .320/.395/.483 slash line with 10 home runs, 45 RBI, 32 runs scored and 14 doubles through 68 contests as he continues to provide well-rounded offense.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Perez: Pops third homer

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Cubs. The 29-year-old backstop took Matt Swarmer deep in the second inning as the Pirates raced out to an early lead. Perez has three homers in 72 plate appearances on the season, but occasional pop is all he offers, and his .435 OPS is somehow even worse than his career .539 mark.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Mashes 11th homer

Story went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers. The 29-year-old infielder took Beau Brieske deep in the fourth inning, extending his current hitting streak to five games. Story has run hot and cold all season, and while he may be heating up again now, he's still slashing just .229/.289/.400 through 18 games in June with two of his 11 homers on the season.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy