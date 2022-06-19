ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The New Minneapolis Restaurant Just Named Best In the U.S. Won’t Break The Bank

By Allison Godlove
travelawaits.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indigenous restaurant located on a sacred site in Minneapolis was named Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. Dana Thompson and her husband and partner, Chef Sean Sherman, opened Owamni in 2021 with a mission to revitalize and re-identify North American Cuisine. “We are so proud to...

#Best New Restaurant#Restaurant Info#Minneapolis#Dakota People#Lake Trout#Fish#Food Drink#Restaurants#North American#The Star Tribune#Owamniyomni#Native American#Red Cliff#Mdewakant
