Skagit County, WA

Skagit Views — Signs of the season

By Skagit Valley
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
The signs of the arrival of spring are increasing — as wonderfully evidenced by more frequent community gatherings and celebrations, the machinery that enables that process, and inquisitive-looking birds.

It goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep the photos coming.

In the interest of safety, remember to take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group out of harm’s way at all times (especially when in close proximity to the critters — large and small — who live among us.)

Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com.

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
