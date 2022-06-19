'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast ranked from least favorite to favorite, according to fans

Nene Leakes was one of the original cast members of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Bravo

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" premiered in 2008.

The Bravo show's cast has created iconic moments that are referenced in memes and phrases today.

Insider ranked the cast from all 14 seasons based on how well they're liked by the fans.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann at the 2019 Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

No. 12: Kim Zolciak-Biermann was an original cast member.

Zolciak-Biermann was an original cast member, appearing from season one to five, before leaving "RHOA" for her own reality show, "Don't Be Tardy," which ran for eight seasons between 2012 and 2020.

Her initial friendship with NeNe Leakes brought laughter, wigs, and jokes before the friendship ended, causing a shift in the dynamics of the show. During season five, Zolciak-Biermann barely wanted to film with the "RHOA" ladies, leading to a confrontation on camera.

Still, Zolciak-Biermann had some unforgettable scenes in the franchise — from her yelling "Poppa!" when her boyfriend brought her a new truck to her wig-shifting fight with Shereé Whitfield.

DeShawn Snow John Amis/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

No. 11: DeShawn Snow was an original cast member in season one.

DeShawn Snow appeared as an original cast member during season one of "RHOA" but never returned.

When Snow appeared on the show, she was married to NBA player Eric Snow. The two later divorced after 12 years of marriage.

The pair share three kids together – Jarren Christopher Snow, Darius Michael Snow, and Eric Javon Snow.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- "Reunion" -- Kim Fields Mark Hill/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

No. 10: Kim Fields joined the cast during season eight.

Fans were excited to see Kim Fields join the cast of "RHOA" in 2015. Before entering the reality TV fold, the actress had appeared in iconic shows like "The Facts of Life" and "Living Single."

Still, Fields never seemed comfortable sharing many parts of her life on camera and often had friction with Kenya Moore.

After her first season, Fields announced that she was not returning to the show.

As reported by Us Weekly , Fields made an appearance on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" after wrapping her first season and said overall "it was a really great experience."

Shamari DeVoe Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

No. 9: Shamari DeVoe joined the cast during season 11.

Shamari DeVoe appeared on season 11 of "RHOA," only lasting for one season.

The wife of New Edition's Ronnie DeVoe said she didn't return to the show because editing portrayed her as a "drunk."

During an episode of season 11, DeVoe attended a dinner with other castmates where she ended up falling off the chair and vomiting due to her alcohol consumption .

"They wanted to show me with my little wine and make it seem like I'm just this drunk or whatever," DeVoe said in an interview last year with entertainment blog The Jasmine Brand. "But that's not me – there's a balance."

Drew Sidora Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

No. 8: Drew Sidora joined the cast of "RHOA" during season 13.

Actress Drew Sidora joined "Housewives" in 2013 and fans immediately recognized her for her notable role in BET's "The Game" where she played herself.

During Sidora's first season of the show, fans saw her struggle in her marriage to Ralph Pittman , her husband of eight years.

During season 14, which premiered earlier this year, their marital struggles continued after Sidora said Pittman was flirting via text messages with his assistant, whom he later fired.

Lisa Wu arrives for the Wonderlust Live concert series at the W Atlanta Midtown on May 6, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. Annette Brown/Getty Images

No. 7: Lisa Wu was an original cast member of the show.

Lisa Wu was a cast member on "RHOA" for the first two seasons, from 2008 to 2009. She was later reduced to a friend of the show during season three.

According to Bravo, Wu owned her own real estate firm, Hartwell & Associates, a jewelry line called Wu Girls, a baby clothing line and Hart 2 Hart Baby.

The actor and model was married to former NFL player Ed Hartwell while on the show before divorcing in 2012. The pair share a son.

Cynthia Bailey stars on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

No. 6: Cynthia Bailey joined "RHOA" during its third season in 2010.

Cynthia Bailey wowed viewers with her beauty when she joined the show during the third season. Her marriage drama and subsequent divorce weren't enough to keep fans interested in her storylines over the years, however.

Bailey began her journey on the show while dating bar owner Peter Thomas. Cameras also followed her as she raised her young daughter whom she shares with her ex, actor Leon Robinson.

After fans saw their fairy tale wedding, Bailey's marriage troubles with Thomas inevitably unfolded on the show. The two eventually divorced.

Still, Bailey went on to find love with sports analyst Mike Hill, which viewers also saw.

Though she kept her peach for 11 seasons, she announced her departure in 2021.

"After going through my divorce with my ex, I'm very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike," Bailey told Page Six last year of why she left the show in part.

Phaedra Parks. Mark Hill/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

No. 5: Phaedra Parks joined the "RHOA" during season three.

Phaedra Parks joined the cast of "RHOA" in 2010, charming some viewers with her southern charm and rambunctious laugh.

She immediately had fans talking when she wasn't sure of her child's due date . Not to mention, she and her then-husband Apollo Nida planned a maternity photoshoot, complete with pickles.

Some fans grew to dislike the attorney when she started a fight between Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

According to Us Weekly , during the season nine reunion of "RHOA," Parks admitted that she was the one who told Williams about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker's rumored plan to drug her and have sex with her. This false rumor was detrimental to both Williams and Burruss.

"I repeated it because I heard it," said Parks during the reunion. "Something was brought to me. I just repeated it. I repeated what someone told me."

Parks left the show after season nine because of what she repeated.

In January 2022, during a segment on " Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen ," the executive producer of the show, host Andy Cohen, revealed that he'd bring back Parks if he could.

She's currently starring on Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club," which premieres June 23 on the streamer.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

No. 4: Kenya Moore joined the cast during season five.

Kenya Moore joined "RHOA" in 2012 and her relentless drama with Williams and Parks kept viewers salivating.

Many fans disliked Moore after she got into a physical fight during the show's season six reunion. Moore had accused Williams of cheating on her then-husband, former NFL player Kordell Stewart, which Williams vehmently denied.

But if there's one thing fans and non-fans of Moore can agree on, is she understands the assignment. In fact, the former Miss USA still holds a peach today.

In the current season of "RHOA," fans are watching her raise her daughter, Brooklyn, whom she parents with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

No. 3: Kandi Burruss joined the cast during season two.

Kandi Burruss is the show's longest-running cast mate as the singer-songwriter joined "Housewives" in 2009 during season two and still holds her peach today.

Fans were introduced to Burruss when she was engaged to Ashley "A.J." Jewell, who died in 2009 after getting into an altercation outside of an Atlanta nightclub.

Over the seasons, we've seen her get married to then-"RHOA" producer, Todd Tucker, raise and expand her family, and promote her businesses, including Old Lady Gang, a family-run eatery inspired by her mother, Mama Joyce, and her sisters. She's also let viewers into opening Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta.

Burruss has also gone on to have many spin-offs, including "Kandi and The Gang," which premiered earlier this year and focused on running her restaurant.

Porsha Williams at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

No. 2: Porsha Williams joined the cast during the fifth season of "RHOA."

Porsha Williams joined "RHOA" as a wife to Stewart in 2012. And while fans saw Williams try to be a good housewife, they also saw the demise of the two's marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.

Williams' fanbase grew, however, when she left Stewart and evolved into being more than just a housewife. Those same fans stuck by her as they watched her find a new man, Dennis McKinley, and have a baby, Pilar, of her own in 2019.

Williams departed the show after eight seasons in 2021. It came after she became engaged with Simon Guobadia, who was once married to her Williams' fellow castmember, Falynn Pina.

The reality star just wrapped her own spin-off series, "Porsha's Family Matters," that allowed viewers into her new life with Guobadia.

She competed on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2014. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

No. 1: NeNe Leakes was an original cast member who left, came back, and left again.

Even though she's not on the show any longer, NeNe Leakes reigns as the number one fan favorite on "RHOA." As an original cast member, Leakes not only understood the assignment for reality TV, but she helped to create what a housewife was on Bravo.

Leakes' drama with Zolciak-Biermann left fans with favorite phrases like "Bye wig" and "close your legs to married men." Memes from "RHOA" starring Leakes have also heavily circulated the internet for years.

Leakes is one housewife that allowed viewers into her life to witness her juggle motherhood, career, friendships, and the ups-and-downs of marriage to her late husband Gregg Leakes, who died of cancer in 2021.

Being a fan favorite wasn't enough for Leakes to return to the show. In September 2020, she announced that she would not be returning, claiming failed contract negotiations .