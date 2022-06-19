ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how far this Carnival cruise ship travels to reach an island 56 miles east of Miami

By Ron Hurtibise, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

How many miles does it take for Miami-based Carnival Conquest to get to and from one of its newest destinations, Bimini, the Bahamian island that sits closest to Florida?

If you answered 112 — twice the 56-mile distance between Bimini and PortMiami — you would be incorrect, and possibly not a prospect to take one of Carnival Cruise Line’s new three-night Bimini cruises.

In fact, you might prefer heading to Port Everglades and boarding Balearia Caribbean’s Bimini Fast Ferry. It will get you there in two hours for about $200 round trip.

Aboard the Conquest, you’ll be taking the looooooong way to the new Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port, which has only been open to cruise ships since June 2021.

During a voyage that ran May 6 through May 9, Conquest traversed 384 miles over two days and nights before porting at Bimini, according to an analysis of trip data downloaded from the website MarineTraffic.com .

To create the seafaring experience that many avid cruisers crave, the Conquest spent most of the voyage sailing away from Bimini, the trip’s sole destination.

The Bimini cruise, available during just a handful of dates over the summer, might hold a cruise industry record for most time and miles spent not sailing toward a port destination.

If you like warm ocean breezes, the gentle rocking of a cruise ship and Carnival’s “Fun Days at Sea,” this one’s for you.

So close and yet so far away

A look at the May 6-9 trip shows that after leaving Miami, the Conquest headed south along a route that roughly parallels the Florida Keys.

When it got as far south as Key West, it made a U-turn, steamed north, bypassed Bimini and continued to a point east of Lake Worth Beach, where it made another U-turn to the south and finally pulled into Bimini’s new deepwater port on the third day of the cruise.

After an eight-hour Bimini port call, Conquest turned south again, this time U-turning east of Key Largo before returning to Miami.

Total miles traveled: 532. (Total required: 112.)

And that was without breaking a sweat. At no time during the voyage did Conquest achieve speeds close to its rated speed of 22.5 nautical miles per hour (25.9 mph). Throughout most of the trip, the ship moseyed along at a speed of 6 to 12 nautical miles per hour (or 7 to 14 mph).

While cruises are known for taking their sweet time getting to where they’re going, tracks of other voyages on MarineTraffic.com suggest ships typically head in the direction of their port destinations.

No wide loop de loops were necessary on a four-nighter from Port Canaveral to Nassau and Princess Cays aboard Carnival Freedom in late May, nor for a weeklong Celebrity Equinox voyage that stopped at Key West, Cozumel and the Cayman Islands in early June.

On a Bimini cruise that left PortMiami on June 3 while a tropical depression washed toward Florida and the Bahamas, the Conquest tried to avoid the heaviest rains by headed southwest toward Abaco and New Providence before making its U-turn. On that cruise, Conquest traveled 485 miles before docking at Bimini, and another 215 on the way back to Miami, for a total of 634 miles.

Thirsty ship

Here’s the last thing people want to consider while they’re sipping fruity drinks and slowly going nowhere: Cruise ships burn a lot of fuel. Average-size ships like the Conquest burn a gallon of fuel for every 30 to 60 feet they travel, according to a 2016 post by the University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.

Assuming Conquest’s fuel consumption rate is a gallon for every 45 feet traveled, that would mean the ship uses 117 gallons per mile. To travel 420 unnecessary miles as during the May 6-9 trip, Conquest burned 49,140 gallons, based on the estimate. The 522 unnecessary miles traveled on the June 3-6 trip would have required 61,074 gallons.

Conquest normally accommodates 2,974 passengers and 1,160 crew members, according to the Berlitz Complete Guide to Cruising & Cruise Ships.

If it sailed with 4,134 passengers and crew, each person onboard would have been responsible for unnecessarily burning about 12 gallons of fuel during the May 6-9 trip and 15 gallons during the June 3-6 trip. That’s more like a daylong car trip.

If the ship had only traveled to Bimini and back, each passenger would have been responsible for burning about 3 gallons of fuel.

But no one is clutching their worry beads over fuel consumption while they’re relaxing on a cruise.

Aboard Conquest during the wet and windy June 3-6 trip, passengers could track the ship’s position on the video screens in their cabins or on a large screen on the Promenade Deck, but no one was heard complaining about fuel usage or that they weren’t getting to Bimini fast enough.

A new port of call

Cruise ships only started visiting Bimini last summer, after the 15-month COVID shutdown. The island chain, home to an estimated 2,000 residents, boasts few of the tourism-beckoning jewelry shops and large party bars found in more traditional port cities like Nassau and Cancun.

Once docked at the cruise port on North Bimini, one of Bimini’s three islands, passengers have their choice of visiting a handful of modern resorts, with casinos, upscale restaurants and sun-drenched pool decks, or they can grab a taxi and enjoy grilled seafood and Kalik beer at one of numerous rustic waterfront mom-and-pop eateries and bars stretching south along The King’s Highway to Alice Town.

Natural beauty can be found in abundance, with shore excursions ranging from snorkeling to an “eco conch cruise” aboard a sightseeing boat to watch locals dive for conch, or relaxing on a sparsely populated beach.

Other points of interest include the Shark Lab, a well known research facility, and Dolphin House Museum.

So far, Bimini seems to be catching on among cruisers, no matter how long it takes to get there.

“It’s a good first-timer destination for those looking for a beach escape, or for experienced cruisers looking for a new port of call,” said Aaron Saunders, editor at the travel-oriented website CruiseCritic.com , in an emailed statement to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Despite the rising price of fuel, Carnival plans no changes to its circuitous manner of getting there nor to its policy of remaining in port just eight hours and not overnight, even if the latter option would require fewer unnecessary travel miles.

Days at sea — where guests spend their money on board instead of offshore — “allow our guests to enjoy all the fun they know awaits them on board our ships,” spokesman Matt Lupoli said by email.

Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. You can reach him at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com , on Twitter @ronhurtibise or by phone at 954-356-4071.

