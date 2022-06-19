ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CCTV shows man wanted by police after robbery in Tower Hamlets

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Police have released CCTV footage of a man sought in connection with a robbery in the Tower Hamlets area of east London .

The Metropolitan Police wants to identify the person as part of a probe into a theft at a Subway fast-food restaurant.

The newly-released footage shows a man dressed in a black hat and camouflage-style jacket walking into the store and ordering a meal.

He then pulls out an item from his bag - which police believe was a gun - and points it at the employee behind the till.

The Subway worker can be seen backing away, before the man leans over the counter to grab “a quantity of cash” and then runs off.

The Met said no one was injured in the robbery, which took place on a Monday evening in March, but the employee was left “incredibly shaken”.

The theft took place at a Subway store on Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets, near the junction with Philpot Street.

The Met said it was called around an hour after it happened but was unable to track down the man.

It is hoping the CCTV footage could help them to identify him.

Detective Constable Nathan Rock from the force said: “This was a terrifying experience for the employee who was left fearing for her life.”

He said the Met continued to provide her with support as the investigation continues.

“I would encourage anyone who recognises the person in this image to come forward immediately,” DC Rock from the Met’s Flying Squad, a branch of its Serious and Organised Crime Command, said.

“I would also ask drivers who were in the area with dash cams to check for any footage that may show the suspect walking away from the scene.”

The man, who walked into the Subway restaurant shortly after 7.20pm on 9 March, is described as white and was wearing a camouflage-style jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a beanie-style hat at the time.

His face was covered and he was carrying a black Nike holdall.

The Met is urging anyone who can help in the investigation to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6587/07Mar.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Independent

Two charged with murder after man found on fire in park

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found on fire in a west London park. Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately after 4am on Monday, 13 June, after Subere Badade, 28, was found following a fire in Belvue Park, Northolt.The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men, Samuel Stewart, 35 and David Pilgrim, 32 - both of Northolt - were charged with murder of the 28-year-old.They will both appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 June.Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are still investigating.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine said at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Lawyer shot dead in Uber on way to airport with his mother

A government attorney from the Philippines, who was visiting Philadelphia, was shot and killed while in an Uber alongside his mother on the way to the airport. On Sunday, Philadelphia police said that John Albert Laylo, 36, and his mother were in the rideshare vehicle at 4.10am on Saturday, travelling from University City to Philadelphia International airport when the car was targeted by as many as 15 shots. They were fired into the rear window and the driver’s side of the car. The Uber was stopped at a red light when the shooter got out of a car from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Hikers narrowly escape after attempted kidnapper held them at gunpoint and put leash around woman’s neck

A husband and wife were held at gunpoint during an attempted kidnapping in Jefferson County, Colorado, on 17 June but managed to escape the harrowing ordeal after another hiker called the authorities. The couple was hiking close to Bear Creek Lake Park in Lakewood in southwest Denver at about 8am on Friday when they came across a man who was tying his shoe when he suddenly pulled out a gun, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told reporters.Words were exchanged before the suspect ordered the woman to the ground. “The suspect had something that’s been described to me like either...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Boyfriend in fatal cycling love triangle slams ‘misleading’ police report

The boyfriend of fugitive yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong has denied claims he was having an affair with murdered cycling star Moriah “Mo” Wilson at the time of her death.Colin Strickland, 35, told The Sun that an affidavit released by law enforcement that implied he was romantically involved with Ms Wilson was “skewed”.Mr Strickland admitted dating Ms Wilson in October 2021 during a break from his relationship with Ms Armtrong, adding that she was also seeing other men at the time.But he insisted that since then his friendship with Ms Wilson, a champion gravel cyclist, had been “strictly platonic” since...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...
DETROIT, MI
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before.Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she had been in a casual relationship (but not quite dating) for about five weeks, pulled into a South Los Angeles shopping center on March 31, 2019, she was surprised and gleeful to spot Hussle, whose music she loved.“I said, ‘Ooh, there goes Nipsey, he fine,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
The Independent

Police officer admits altering missing teenager’s search records

A police officer admits retrospectively altering search records relating to the hunt for missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland, an inquest has heard.Pc David Taylor said he inserted additional information into Dorset Police’s search logs up to a month after the 19-year-old was found dead in 2017.Miss Pope-Sutherland, who suffered with severe epilepsy, had run away from her aunt’s home in Swanage, Dorset, in a “distressed” state on the afternoon of November 7.She was soon reported missing by her family and Dorset Police launched a search operation involving the Coastguard, helicopters and volunteers.The college student was found 11 days later in dense...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen jailed for life after trying to blame his autistic brother after killing his family

A 19-year-old man from Fresno, California, has been sentenced to life in prison after killing his father and brother and claiming that his brother committed a murder-suicide. In May of last year, Robert Cotter shot and killed his father Patrick Cotter, 53, and his brother Brian Cotter, 15, in their mobile home in Fresno. He then called law enforcement to report the deaths, but he said that his brother was responsible. Superior Court Judge James Kelley said during Cotter’s sentencing hearing, “I don’t know what his issue was with his father that caused him to want to commit homicide,...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Black man who died after Chelsea Bridge taser incident was not holding screwdriver, watchdog confirms

A Black man who died after being tasered multiple times by the police and falling into the River Thames was not armed and dangerous contrary to initial reports, the police watchdog has confirmed.Two Metropolitan Police officers were trying to detain Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, 41, following reports that he was brandishing a screwdriver on Chelsea Bridge Road on 4 June.An IOPC investigation into his death uncovered that the Londoner was holding a plastic and metal firelighter when he was approached by two officers on Chelsea Bridge. Initial reports stated he had a screwdriver.A video widely shared on social media showed the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Wild social media footage shows teens throwing an illegal party at an $8m Florida home

An illegal house party held at home in Florida over the weekend reportedly caused damage to an $8m home and the young people responsible for it appear to have provided authorities with the evidence they need to catch them: the teens’ own social media posts.Early in the morning on Saturday, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast, after a noise complaint had been called in at the address of the multi-million-dollar home.“When deputies arrived, as you can imagine, most of the people at the party had left the scene,” the police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New photo captures heavily armed officers outside Uvalde classroom 46 minutes before shooting gunman

A newly-released photo has captured heavily armed law enforcement officers outside the classroom in Uvalde a staggering 46 minutes before officers entered the room and shot the gunman dead.The image, taken from surveillance video in the hallway of Robb Elementary School, shows at least four officers aiming long rifles towards the two adjoining classrooms where mass shooter Salvador Ramos was holed up with his victims.The officers – who appear to be from multiple agencies – are decked out in protective gear including helmets and bulletproof vests while they stand behind two ballistic shields.The photo, obtained by the Texas Tribune,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Louisiana judge overturns decision to place daughter in custody of mother’s alleged rapist

A Louisiana judge has reversed his previous decision and temporarily removed a teenager from the custody of her biological father after her mother went public with accusations that the girl had been conceived from rape.Judge Jeffrey Ashe on Tuesday issued an ordered placing the teen with guardians and giving her parents, Crysta Abelseth and John Barnes, supervised custody on alternating weekends until a trial next month settles the matter.The girl is with a trusted third party, agreed upon by both parents, who have remained “neutral” throughout the messy custody battle, said criminal defense trial attorneyJarrett Ambeau, who is representing...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Man beaten in homophobic attack but assailant cannot be charged with hate crime

A gay man beaten up and subjected to homophobic slurs in Dublin is campaigning for a hate crime law to be introduced in Ireland. Evan Somers, 23, left a well-known gay bar in the early hours of 10 April and was looking for a taxi when a man came up to him shouting homophobic insults. “He started called me a f*****, then eventually that led to him calling me a f***** with his fists in the air, as he was punching me in the face,” Mr Somers said. “He was hitting me, punching me, and knocked me out. That’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Boy, 11, and man, 40, found ‘stabbed’ at home are rushed to hospital

An 11-year-old boy and a 40 -year-old man have been found after a suspected stabbing at a home in Yorkshire. North Yorkshire Police say they attended a property in Church Row, Otley Road near a primary school following reports of a boy and a man “seriously injured with a bladed article” at 8.20am. The boy and the man have both been rushed to hospital where they are receiving treatment. The road was closed while emergency services attended the property, and it will remain closed for several hours, the force added.The force has stressed that the incident is not connected to...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

