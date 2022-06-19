Apple Workers Vote To Unionize At Maryland Store

(AP) — Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools. In 2014, it declared homosexuality a chosen behavior contrary to God. By 2020, the party was ready to remind the world that “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.” But now the Texas GOP platform has broken new extremist ground. It’s embraced fringe positions that most mainstream Republicans in the state would have shied away from in years past.
The Texas Republican Party has a new party platform that specifically opposes homosexuality and transgender identity. The platform the party adopted at its convention in Houston over the weekend includes a section titled “Homosexuality and Gender Issues.” It declares the Texas Republican Party’s formal opposition against giving special legal status to gay men or women. It reads, “Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice.”
A South Texas state senator is suing the Department of Public Safety for records pertaining to the Uvalde school shooting. Senator Roland Gutierrez says DPS unlawfully denied an open records request on last month’s attack at Robb Elementary. The Democrat says the state needs to reveal which law enforcement...
The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus wants a special session on guns. Caucus members told reporters in Austin today it’s important for Governor Greg Abbott to call lawmakers back to the Texas Capitol. They’re pushing for proposals like more background checks, a three-day waiting period on some gun purchases, and a red flag law.
The Texas School Safety Center in San Marcos will conduct intruder tests at the state’s schools starting this fall. Following the Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the center to conduct the tests by the end of summer. Director Kathy Martinez-Prather says conducting intruder tests is more effective...
(AP) — Visitors will return to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday as it reopens following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible possibly for months to come. Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since the June 13 flooding. That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following several inches of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.
Texas may add electric vehicle charging stations on interstates. A Texas Department of Transportation draft proposal suggests putting charging stations every 50 miles along interstates before focusing on urban and rural roads. TxDOT says the new network will help electric vehicle driver confidence they can travel the roads without running...
