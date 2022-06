England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final following a five-run defeat to India at Edgbaston, on this day in 2013.The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game which effectively turned the clash into a T20.India batted first and had set the hosts a below-average 130 to win after they scored 129 for seven from their 20 overs.Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 from 34 balls and tournament-leading runscorer Shikhar Dhawan contributed with 31 from 24.England fell just short in their reply after they...

SPORTS ・ 55 MINUTES AGO