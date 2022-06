It appears the Golden State Warriors might not be adding a first-round pick to their championship-winning roster this summer. The Dubs are trying to trade the No. 28 pick in the NBA draft because of "their hefty payroll and the need to integrate James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody into the rotation next season," according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO