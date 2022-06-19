King County Local Dive: Nazi logos earn big settlement; school shooter thwarted; teacher faces rape charge

Brenda Kay Hanson (Schaeffer), of Maple Valley, WA, died peacefully on June 1, 2022, at Valley General Medical Center in Renton, WA, at the age of 81. Brenda is survived by her two sons, Dean M. Hanson (Cathy Hanson) and Wesley J. Hanson and two grandchildren. Brenda was born on September 21, 1940, in Seattle, WA. to Cyril and Agnes Schaeffer. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Hanson, sister Judy Henry and both parents. Brenda was a dedicated individual who loved animals and who was passionate about gardening. She was an active and dedicated member of the Church and often volunteered at the local food bank and community center. A private interment at Tahoma National Cemetery is scheduled for June 22, 2022, with a reception to follow at Maple Valley Community Center between 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Maple Valley Community Center. The family would like to thank the Hospital, Heidi, and Nancy her caretakers for their care and dedication. Please sign the family’s online guest book at marlattfuneralhome.com.

