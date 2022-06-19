ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County Local Dive: Nazi logos earn big settlement; school shooter thwarted; teacher faces rape charge

By Cameron Sheppard, Henry Stewart-Wood, News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s podcast takes a closer look at a $1.5 million payout to a Kent assistant police chief who displayed Nazi insignia on his office door; a Kentwood High School teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student; auditors find racial...

Boy, 14, loses hand while reportedly playing in Federal Way with fireworks

A 14-year-old boy lost his left hand while reportedly playing with fireworks on June 20 in Federal Way, according to South King Fire and Rescue. Before 5 p.m. near the 33900 block of 19th Avenue SW, a boy lost his left hand and injured his right hand, according to Capt. Brad Chaney of South King Fire and Rescue. Another 10-year-old boy on scene was also minorly injured, he added.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Kent Police Blotter: May 30 to June 12

A sampling of Kent Police incidents May 30 to June 12:. Gang shooting: 1:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in a parking lot in the 10400 block of SE 240th Street. A juvenile victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim stated he was trying to catch a bus when he saw a subject in a vehicle that he knew was affiliated with a rival gang. That subject got out of his vehicle with a machete and began running after the victim, eventually pulling out a firearm and firing two rounds.
KENT, WA
Steel Lake in Federal Way reopens after closure caused by raw sewage leak

There’s a good place to cool off with higher temperatures this week as Steel Lake in Federal Way has reopened for swimmers, fishers and waders, according to city officials. The lake closed on May 27 due to a raw sewage release after samples of the lake water were taken on May 24. An analysis of the samples exceeded the cutoff for safe usage of the lake, according to the city.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Fireworks ban takes effect this year in unincorporated King County

As the Fourth of July approaches, King County officials have launched a public safety campaign reminding residents that — for the first year — the sale and discharge of fireworks is illegal in unincorporated areas of King County. The King County Council, which serves as the local government...
KING COUNTY, WA
Kent Panther Lake Library remains closed for repairs

The Kent Panther Lake Library remains closed until further notice after a vehicle crashed into the building more than six weeks ago. “The damage is still being assessed,” said Sarah Thomas, public relations specialist for the King County Library System, in a June 17 email. “We don’t know the full extent of the repairs yet.”
KENT, WA
Michele Bettinger resigns from Kent School Board

Michele Bettinger resigned Tuesday, June 21, from the Kent School Board saying, “I no longer feel professionally or personally safe asking questions, trying to get items on the agenda for discussion or while attending executive session.”. Voters elected Bettinger to a four-year term in November 2019. Her term expires...
KENT, WA
What’s ‘backstage’ at this senior living community? A symphony of activity!

Cadence at Kent-Meridian officially opened on June 6, 2022, and they’ve definitely been busy since opening day!. “Sound the bells! Ring the alarms! Jump for joy! After such a long wait the day has come! We are so excited to welcome you into this beautiful community and show you all that Cadence Living has to offer,” says Executive Director Monica Rangel.
KENT, WA
Eleanor Stefania Biliske | Obituary

Eleanor passed peacefully on May 27, 2022 in Kent Washington. She resided in Kent 66 years. She was born a farmers daughter, October 4, 1927 in Mountain, North Dakota. Her parents were Kristjan and Solveig Geir, a family of Icelandic/American homesteaders. She was a graduate of Mountain High School, Mountain N.D. and married Willard Leroy Biliske February 6, 1946. They lived in Monterey California before moving to Kent on a ten acre farm in 1956. They were married 61 years until Willard’s passing August 19th, 2007.
KENT, WA
Large-scale affordable housing development breaks ground in Renton

Financing has been closed and ground has been broken on a large-scale affordable housing development in Renton. The Watershed project will offer 145 units of affordable housing for over 350 people. The project received private financing from Evergreen Impact Housing Fund (EIHF) and Citi Community Capital, alongside public funding from the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.
RENTON, WA
Brenda Kay Hanson | Obituary

Brenda Kay Hanson (Schaeffer), of Maple Valley, WA, died peacefully on June 1, 2022, at Valley General Medical Center in Renton, WA, at the age of 81. Brenda is survived by her two sons, Dean M. Hanson (Cathy Hanson) and Wesley J. Hanson and two grandchildren. Brenda was born on September 21, 1940, in Seattle, WA. to Cyril and Agnes Schaeffer. She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Hanson, sister Judy Henry and both parents. Brenda was a dedicated individual who loved animals and who was passionate about gardening. She was an active and dedicated member of the Church and often volunteered at the local food bank and community center. A private interment at Tahoma National Cemetery is scheduled for June 22, 2022, with a reception to follow at Maple Valley Community Center between 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Maple Valley Community Center. The family would like to thank the Hospital, Heidi, and Nancy her caretakers for their care and dedication. Please sign the family’s online guest book at marlattfuneralhome.com.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
Kent prepares to form sister city relationship with Lutsk, Ukraine

Kent city leaders are in the process of setting up a sister city relationship with Lutsk, Ukraine. Kent Mayor Dana Ralph has been in conversation with Honorary Consulate Gen. Valeriy Goloborodko about establishing a sister city in the Ukraine since late last year, according to Patti Belle, city of Kent communications manager.
KENT, WA
The City of Kent Summer Concert Series lineup for July-August

There is plenty of opportunity to hear music over the next couple of months at the City of Kent Summer Concert Series. The series features three venues with Wednesday Picnic Performances at Morrill Meadows Park, Wednesday Family Date Night at Kent Station shopping center and Thursdays at the Lake at Lake Meridian Park.
KENT, WA

