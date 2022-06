The summer of 2022 is underway and among the many great things that we have to do in Western New York is a live music event in one of the most picture perfect locations!. Tonawandas Gateway Harbor Concerts will happen each Wednesday through the end of August at Gateway Harbor Park. Among the musicians who are set to perform in the coming weeks are Chicago Authority, A-List, and the Dave Constantino Band.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO