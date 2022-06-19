Roan Mountain beauty

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s first plein air painting competition is just around the corner. So, what is plein air painting?. It is doing art outdoors, and it started centuries ago though French Impressionist painters really made it popular. Artists wanted to capture the light as it changed during the day. With the invention of portable easels and paint in tubes, it became easier for artists to paint outdoors or “en plein air,” a French expression for in the open air.

