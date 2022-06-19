Roan Mountain beauty

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism is at it again — adding something new to provide close-by, family-friendly fun. And it’s free. On Thursday, the SCDA&T will launch its first ever “June Jam” on the rear lawn of the Old Deery Inn in the heart of the Blountville Historic District.
An event is to celebrate International Yoga Day will combine Yoga in the Park with Jonesborough’s Main Street Brews & Tunes concert series. This celebration will be held on June 26 at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center. There is no cost to...
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s first plein air painting competition is just around the corner. So, what is plein air painting?. It is doing art outdoors, and it started centuries ago though French Impressionist painters really made it popular. Artists wanted to capture the light as it changed during the day. With the invention of portable easels and paint in tubes, it became easier for artists to paint outdoors or “en plein air,” a French expression for in the open air.
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol casino will offer a final hiring event before its temporary facility opens next month. The Bristol Casino Future Home of Hard Rock will hold the hiring event on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former mall and future casino site at 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia. A press release from Hard Rock International says attendees are asked to follow the signage around to the entry for the hiring event.
Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series rolls on Thursday at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater. This week's entertainment: The Shooter Band. When: The concert will begin at 7 p.m. About the concerts: The free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for...
KINGSPORT — Liberty Celebration: A Patriotic Musical Extravaganza will return June 24-25, with three performances scheduled at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The theme for 2022 is “Let Freedom Ring.” It was selected to recognize the enduring strength of our nation, which comes together to celebrate the privileges and values that democracy has provided for over 246 years.
Kingsport kicked off the first day of summer on Tuesday with a forecast of above-normal temperatures for the next several days. Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees in Kingsport, followed by high temps of 93 on Thursday, 94 on Friday and 96 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps...
For over 150 years, Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church has been an active presence in Johnson City. The church has had three sanctuaries, all on East Market and South Roan Street, has held countless vacation bible schools, worship services and been in ministry to the community for decades. It houses...
Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill's student paper, the Hilltopper Herald and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter is a Johnson City native and she enjoys reading, writing and spending time outside and with family.
KINGSPORT — For loved ones living in the secure memory care community at The Blake at Kingsport, “… needing memory care shouldn’t mean forfeiting a joyful and enjoyable life. We aim to make sure of it!” said Kim Meadows, Walk With Me Coordinator at The Blake.
KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
Members of the American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24 gathered recently to paint the exterior of the Legion Home, which is located at 409 East Market St. The post acquired the building in the mid 1980s and has completed a number of renovations over the years. During COVID, new LED lighting was installed in the main meeting room.
BLOOMINGDALE - Mary R. Lyons of the Bloomingdale community passed at home on Monday June 20, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Jasper VA, to Allen W. and Roxie A. Buell Queen and grew up in Clintwood VA where she attended Clintwood High School. She married James...
KINGSPORT - Annis D. Bass, 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She worked at Eastman as an Administrative Assistant for 32 years. She also worked for several years at Regional Kidney Care. Annis was a very active member of Cassidy United Methodist Church.
SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on the Holston River near Christian’s Bend on Wednesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, an unoccupied aluminum boat with personal belongings onboard was found near the boat ramp at Christian’s Bend,...
KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. Don was a Veteran of the Naval Military Branch and prior to moving to Kingsport, lived in Washington D.C. and was an alumnus of Jamestown University. Employed early in life by Westinghouse, Don moved to Kingsport to take a position with Eastman Kodak, upon which he retired after 33 years of service.
FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Dana was a decorated veteran of...
Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway. Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
KINGSPORT – Jerry W. Summers, 70, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 after having bravely fought the ravages of dementia. He was born on February 17, 1952 in Miami, FL to the late James O. and Dorothy D. Summers. Jerry was also predeceased by: a sister-in-law, two nephews and...
