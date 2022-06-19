ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Toarmina's Pizza rolls back price to $3.99 for one day

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
If you’re looking for a pizza deal, mark your calendar for Monday.

Metro Detroit pizza chain Toarmina’s Pizza is marking its 35th anniversary by rolling back the price to what it cost in 1987 for a 12-inch pizza. Way back then, a 12-inch Toarmina’s Pizza was a whopping $3.99, not the $11.99 price listed today on Toarmina's online menu.

In 1987, the cost of a gallon of gas was about 82 cents in metro Detroit. A postage stamp cost 22 cents.

We all know what those prices are now, so this pizza is a bargain.

“We have been determined to use the freshest ingredients available from the day we opened our first store,” said company founder Lou Toarmina in a news release. “With the soaring food prices and labor shortages, this year will be especially tough to match that price. Yet many of our stores still want to give it a shot as a thank you to our great customers.”

For information and locations, go to toarminas.com.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

More
