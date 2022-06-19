Seven days: Bud Light Fishing Rodeo sets sail; Pups and owners strut for Pride Month

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

MONDAY

Jazz Gumbo: Jazzing Up The Beach Boys

5:30 p.m., doors; 6:30 p.m., program; Monday, June 20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Jazz Pensacola President Fred Domulot and his "Good Vibrations" gang present June's Jazz Gumbo, Jazz Interpretations of Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys. Musicians include Fred Domulot, drums/vocals; John Link, keys/sax/vocals; Cynthia Domulot, keys/vocals; Donovan Murdorf, bass; Michael Lett, sax; and Jensen Cadenhead, percussion. $10 each for Jazz Pensacola members and guests, $12 for non-members, free for students with ID and military in uniform. Also, join Jazz Pensacola at this event, and admission is free. Admission includes a cup of seafood gumbo. More info: 850-433-8382 or jazzpensacola.com.

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, June 20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

TUESDAY

Bands on the Beach

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Elvis Remembered. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

Tuesday Night Jazz

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy jazz with Melodious Allen and The Funk Heads in Lili Marlene's. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

THURSDAY

10th annual Dinner with Strings Attached

5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Jackson's Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox St. As the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra enters its 97th season, it is dedicated to promoting the well-being of the community through engaging musical activities, like this special performance at Jackson’s. This is an opportunity that will offer newcomers and symphony enthusiasts alike an evening dinner performance by Pensacola Symphony musicians; Stephanie Riegle, flute; and Katie Ott, harp. Musical selections will feature a variety of favorite classics and light pops. Guests will enjoy a range of musical styles. More info: jacksonsrestaurant.com.

'The Panhandler' rolls in: Owner of Texan B's BBQ food truck introduces new truck, 'The Panhandler,' to Gulf Breeze

To market, to market : Looking for fresh food, arts of crafts? Pensacola's farmers markets have you covered

Tunes by the Dunes Concert Series

7 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Navarre Beach Marine Park, 8705 Gulf Blvd., Navarre. Tunes by the Dunes is a free spring concert series held on Thursday evenings. Enjoy a relaxing evening for live local music and food vendors. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own beach blankets and lawn chairs. Hosted by the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. This week features The Glenn Parker Band. Free. More info: 850-939-3267 or navarrechamber.com/tunes-by-the-dunes.

A Chorus Line

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 10 through 26. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. Enjoy a stunning concept musical that captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror" and "I Hope I Get It." More info and ticket details: pensacolalittletheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Bike Pensacola’s Slow Ride

6 p.m. Friday, June 24. 11 Palafox Place, Suite C. Ride by the historic Blount and Brent buildings and businesses. The ride will be about an hour and 10 minutes long, at a casual pace. Nobody will be “dropped” or left behind. Children must be at least 10 years of age to ride their own bicycle, and ages 10 to 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No pets are allowed on the rides. Cyclists younger than 16 must wear a helmet by law; ages 16 and older helmets are recommended but are not required by law. More info: 850-687-9968 or bike@pensacolacan.org.

Mystery Dinner Theatre: A Pirate's Death

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre presents: A Pirate's Death for Me! Pirate Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Show. $65. For ages 18 and older. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

8 p.m. Friday, June 24. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes became an internet sensation with her viral video, “Nail Salon” which led to many stand-up, television and film opportunities. That same year she joined the cast of, “MADtv” as a series regular, which spawned another internet sensation, “Bon Qui Qui.” This original character, a disgruntled fast-food employee with no filter, has been enjoyed, viewed and replicated by over 65 million people worldwide. Tickets start at $39.75. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com.

Wig'n Out Dance Party

8 p.m. Friday, June 24. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Wig’n Out is a DJ driven dance party where the DJ spins the hottest '70s/'80s dance hits to get the crowd up and dancing. The night features great tunes, favorite dance hits, a wild room of wigged attendees, souvenir cups, video surprises, a professional photographer with photo booth setup, and branded merchandise. Free, but ticket reservations are required. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket details: vinylmusichall.com.

SATURDAY

Pensacola Bud Light Fishing Rodeo

12:01 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25 through 26. Flounder's Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road, Pensacola Beach. Cash awards and prizes await the angler who weighs in the top three fish in 21 different species. In addition to the rodeo, there is the Step One Automotive King Mackerel Challenge with separate buy-in and cash and prizes awarded to the boat that brings in the biggest king mackerel. There is also the In-Shore Challenge and the Academy Sports and Outdoors Junior Rodeo. More info and pricing details: pensacolasports.org.

More: Velocity Restorations brings 'Christmas morning' feeling to Cantonment's car enthusiasts

More: La Michoacana P-Cola debuts with nearly 200 flavors of popsicles, ice cream

Pups for Pride Paw-rade and Drag Fashion Show

6 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. “Drag” yourself out for an evening of entertainment to strut your mutt and celebrate Pride Month. Participants will be able to choose their drag song, strut their mutts, and show off their talents for a chance to win three prizes. Perennial will be decorated with rainbow decor and a backdrop that’s perfect for pride pup photos. Drag queen Raven Samore will emcee the event and mingle with all in attendance. Entry: $30 per dog. More info: wolfgangparkandbrews.com.

Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Saturday, June 25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Formed in 2014, Rumours has taken the U.S. by storm with their stage scorching renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. Fans from across the nation claim that Rumours is the band to see if you are looking for an authentic recreation of live Fleetwood Mac shows. In just under five years, the group has landed themselves the reputation of being the best Fleetwood Mac Tribute band and additionally has made fans internationally. $20. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

SUNDAY

Blues on the Bay

6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Community Maritime Park Hunter Amphitheater, 301 W. Main St. This free concert series is one of the most popular events for locals and visitors to spend the final hours of their weekend enjoying great music with family and friends in a great atmosphere. Concert spectators are invited to bring coolers and lawn chairs. Guests of all ages are encouraged to enjoy the cool breeze of the bay while listening and dancing to some of the region's best musical talent. This week features Still Standing. More info: 850- 436-5670.

Red Clay Strays

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Sunday, June 26. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. The Red Clay Strays are the hardest working band in the industry. True hell-bent road warriors with old souls, these men of music have it in their bones to give the world the best music and experience it has ever had. The band released their debut single, "Good Godly Woman," in 2019 and followed it with "No Way To Know" in 2020. $10. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Seven days: Bud Light Fishing Rodeo sets sail; Pups and owners strut for Pride Month