Springfield, MO

Springfield teachers will no longer face discipline for using 'too many' of their days off

By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

The Springfield district is dropping a longtime policy that allowed it to penalize teachers for taking a majority of the paid sick days they were given each year.

Teachers who took eight days off a year — roughly two-thirds of what they were allotted — faced being written up for "excessive" absences.

"They were giving us 13 days and punishing us if we used eight of them. It was crazy," said Laura Mullins, president of the Springfield National Education Association.

In collective bargaining this year, the union pushed for that to change and it occurred as part of a larger restructuring of how paid days off are handled.

"Now we got whatever you're given that year you can use without penalty," she said.

The union said Springfield's threshold for "excessive" absences was lower than many of the area districts.

John Mulford, deputy superintendent of operations, said it is not uncommon for districts to have a board policy that defines excessive absences.

But, he added, not every employee who hit or exceeded the limit was written up.

"If an employee exceeded eight absences during a school year, it could be considered excessive," he said. "Obviously, there's always things to consider."

Going forward, employees will not face a penalty unless they miss more days off a year than they are allotted.

The number of available days off will vary by employee group.

A 'level of flexibility'

In another major shift, teachers will accrue general paid time off, or PTO, instead of sick days, which are supposed to be used for illness.

They gave up the one personal day they were allotted annually in exchange for 13 days of PTO each year.

"It's really treating us like we're professionals," said Melissa Albright, UniServ director for Missouri NEA, who serves the region out of the union's Springfield office.

The change gives employees flexibility in how they use their time off.

"You were faced with lying that you were sick to get a day off," Mullins said.

"It doesn't make teaching desirable when you don't have a little bit of freedom to take a day off to go to your son's wedding."

There are caveats. Unless ill, teachers who want to take PTO must notify the district 48 hours in advance.

They are not allowed to take more than three days off in a row without prior approval or a doctor's note.

"Now, paid time off is not vacation leave," Mulford said. "There are still parameters and limitations of how it can be used."

Mulford worked in a different district that switched from sick time to PTO and noted there was "very little change" in usage.

"People want to be here and be at work and only take off when they have to," he said.

He said employees need a "level of flexibility" to miss work for an important life event or to go to an unavoidable appointment during work hours.

"It lets our people know we understand that things come up that you need to take care of and we're here to support you," he said. "We're a family."

As part of the PTO move, the district set "blackout" dates when non-emergency time off cannot be taken. The dates vary by group.

"We've never had blackout days before but this was something we felt was reasonable," Mullins said.

For teachers, blackout days include the first and last instructional day of each grading period and the last day before any extended break.

Mulford said the blackout days are a way to ensure full staffing at critical times.

"We're basically saying 'You need to be here,'" he said. "Those are the days that we really rely on you with the kids and the activities and the grading and all those things going on."

'Best person teaching in the classroom'

Employees have long been allowed to roll over any unused days off from one year to the next.

The district will pay employees for any unused days once they hit the maximum amount they can accrue. The maximum for teachers is 190 days.

This year, as an incentive, that "buyback" amount was raised to $100 a day.

"They'll just cut you a check," Mullins said. "I'm trying to encourage the longevity piece, so people stick around. It's good for SPS . It's good for us."

Mulford said the district prefers to keep teachers in their classroom whenever possible and the buyback incentive helps.

"If people are capped out and they are going to lose it, they are probably going to use the day," he said. "if they use a day, then we are going to have to pay for a substitute and a substitute costs us $110 a day."

He said raising the buyback rate to $100, a move pushed by the union, made sense.

"The thought is if we can increase the value of those capped days to closer to the substitute rate, then people are going to be less likely to use them, which means we have the best person teaching in the classroom for our kids," he said.

Other SPS benefit changes

This year, as part of bargaining, the Springfield NEA looked for ways to streamline the benefits between different employee groups.

Mullins said there is still a lot of work on that front but progress was made. A series of other changes were made to benefits. Here are a few:

  • Teachers will be paid twice a month this year instead of once. They will be paid on the 15th and the last day of each month;
  • Changes were made to safeguard teacher planning time and limit how many meetings can be scheduled at those times;
  • Made length of the work day consistent among elementary, middle and high school at seven hours and 45 minutes. It had been eight hours at the high school level;
  • Increased the amount the district will pay employees for unused days off once they retire or resign in good standing.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield teachers will no longer face discipline for using 'too many' of their days off

