Opinion: A musical about the all-Black female Army unit, the 6888th, is in development. Will Iowa be in it?

Actor Blair Underwood is executive producer of a new musical on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the only Black women’s Army unit sent overseas — first to England, then on to France — during World War II. The 6888th (nicknamed Six Triple Eight) sorted and delivered up to three years of backlogged mail to 7 million soldiers, Red Cross workers, and others. On March 14, 2022, the 6888th received the Congressional Gold Medal.

Underwood is the perfect person to produce this historical musical — and not because I admire his talent and have been fangirling over him decades before I binge-watched "In Treatment" last year. Instead, it’s due to his experience in theater and his stated fascination with African American soldiers, as evidenced by his narration of the History Channel’s recent documentary, "Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers," and his Tony-nominated role in "A Soldier’s Play" on Broadway. He loves hidden history, exemplified by "Blair Underwood Presents Olympic Pride, American Prejudice: The Untold Story of 18 African Americans Who Defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to Compete in the 1936 Berlin Olympics."

Iowa's Fort Des Moines was crucial to the 6888th's start

Here's hoping Underwood will include Iowa’s Fort Des Moines in this new musical. Because Fort Des Moines — the first Women's Army Auxiliary Corps Training Center and officer candidate school — played a big part in 6888th's start. The plans for the 6888th were made at Fort Des Moines. Charity Adams, one of the initial 39 Black officers, called WACs, from over 400 initial candidates at Fort Des Moines in 1942, was selected to lead the 6888th two years later, after being promoted to major. Other Black women trained at Fort Des Moines would be part of the 800-plus-member unit commanded by Adams (who by war's end had been promoted to lieutenant colonel, making her the highest-ranking African American WAC).

One of those was Helen Henderson, aunt of William E. Spriggs, an economics professor at Howard University whose family’s roots in Iowa go back to 1850, making them one of Iowa Genealogical Society’s Iowa Pioneer families. Both Spriggs’ mother, Julienne, and his aunt Helen Henderson joined the corps in Fort Des Moines in the summer of 1943. The sisters, two of seven children, had grown up in Princess Anne County — now known as Virginia Beach — in Virginia.

"They had a racial quota," Spriggs said. "Not every Black woman who wanted to serve could serve, but they sort of won the service lottery and then they were chosen.”

All WAC service members had to pass entrance exams and interviews. Only 10.6% of total WAC openings could be filled by Black women. This percentage was based on the Black population in the country at the time. Many fought racism to be admitted when local recruiting stations refused to give Black women applications.

The women underwent basic training similar to what men did, minus combat training. It included military customs, physical training, map reading, chemical attack defense, sanitation, current events and drills. Drills were performed without rifles.

Though Spriggs doesn’t know why, Helen was later sent to Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where she completed training for the 6888th.

Before the 6888th, Black women were barred from serving overseas. Thanks to the fight for racial equality by Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of the National Council of Negro Women, adviser to President Franklin Roosevelt, and friend of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, along with the NAACP and the Black press, Black WACs won the right.

“On their way over, a German U-boat attacked the transport ship,” Spriggs said. “So they have to do these drastic maneuvers during the transport. Fortunately, they use luxury liners to transport them, so they were fast, but it was, you know, still nerve-wracking that they are dodging these torpedoes.”

Besides being the first and only all-Black women's unit to serve overseas, the 6888th was unique in other ways. “This is the only all-women's unit that got deployed," Spriggs said. "All of the other women were sent as part of a male battalion.” This meant that the women managed and operated everything — such as motor pools, mess halls, church, kitchen staff, security, communication, supply rooms, beauticians, entertainment, fundraising for Black organizations, payroll and other personnel functions, and public relations, which wrote and distributed news about the 6888th to the U.S.

“It sounds like, 'Oh, they just sort mail,'” Spriggs said. “But remember, you couldn't let on to anybody your unit or your location even in the mail, because it might get intercepted. So the mail arrives and it says Private Joseph Smith. Like, how many Joseph Smiths were there?”

The women developed their own system for dealing with duplicate names, such as the 7,500 Robert Smiths, and partial addresses. They worked around the clock, in eight-hour shifts. These actions enabled them to process all the mail in Birmingham, England, in three months instead of the expected six.

After the war ended Sept. 2, 1945, Helen, like many WACs, used the GI Bill to continue her education. She attended the Hampton Institute, graduated and became an accountant.

“So, remember that she's born in 1919,” Spriggs said. “This is now 1945. And so she's way past being an 18-year-old freshman.”

That didn’t prevent her from making friends. One of them was Allie B. Latimer, a lawyer who became the first woman and African American to be general counsel of a major federal agency. Latimer remained her good friend until Helen died in 2005. Latimer remembered that Helen loved to travel.

"But she didn't talk to others, besides me, about her time in the Army," said Latimer, "because of the stigma. But she was proud of her service."

This stigma existed partly because of men’s resentment of women in the Army, of being rejected by women, and largely because of the belief that Black women were sent to Europe to provide "companionship" for Black servicemen. U.S. newspapers help spread the story. Though it wasn’t true, some believed it.

The Six Triple Eight fought sexism, racism, and for integration to successfully execute their motto ‘No Mail, Low Morale.’”

Fort Des Moines Museum preserves important history

Buffalo soldiers, on their way West, were one of the first cavalry units to pass through Fort Des Moines in the early 1900s. Fort Des Moines was the first and only place African American soldiers were trained in World War I. Black and white women WACs were trained in Fort Des Moines, resulting 3,656 enlisted women, of whom 118 were Black, by the time the war ended. Prominent Americans have trained at or visited the fort.

Yet many are not aware of Fort Des Moines' important history.

"I dream of a time where we actually have staff," said Matthew Harvey, Fort Des Moines Board of Directors president, "that there could be someone who the museum can make sure gets to every school in the metropolitan Des Moines area and visits classrooms to share the history of Fort Des Moines when students are learning about World War I and when students are learning about World War II and when students are learning about civics or government."

I dream of a time when Iowans know the full history of Fort Des Moines and the country realizes this is a national story. I dream of a time when Fort Des Moines has the funding needed for staff and programs. I dream of a time when a Broadway play includes Fort Des Moines and Charity Adams and other WACs in Iowa.

May our dreams come true.

More about Fort Des Moines Museum

For more information, to visit or to donate to Fort Des Moines: facebook.com/fortDSMmuseum.

