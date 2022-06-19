ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Around Burlington: Lonely hearts ad leads to heartbreak and litigation

By Bob Hansen
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
The road to true love can contain a number of potholes.

But few romantic journeys can match George Binder’s rough ride to the alter and its subsequent detour to criminal court.

It all began in 1898 Burlington when George, a local farmer, decided it was time to settle down.

George was a methodical sort, so he began his search for a suitable soul mate by carefully surveying the local offering, but he was badly disappointed.

Few of the town’s eligible ladies met his exacting standards, and those that might pass muster refused to even speak to him.

Consequently, George turned to the pages of the Social American, a tabloid specializing in lonely hearts issues.

It was there that George met the widow Augusta Vierling of Toledo, Ohio, and was immediately intrigued, because Augusta had posted a no-nonsense advertisement for a mate — an opportunity that the practical Iowa farmer found hard to resist.

That interest led to a flurry of correspondence, and Augusta was soon writing that “although I have received letters from others, I would write only to you.”

Her eagerness was even more apparent when she added their religious differences would be no obstacle.

“Although I am Catholic, I don’t care if you are not a church member as some of the worst men are the best church members.”

George, in his eagerness to get to the altar, must have missed the subtle warning that Augusta attached as a footnote to one of her letters.

“If you saw me personally, you might not love me.”

It was an oversight that would have disastrous repercussions..

On June 18, 1898, Augusta arrived in Burlington and disembarked at the Main and Vine train station, although she was momentarily puzzled that George was not there to meet her.

A few inquiries led her to find him on the adjoining street, desperately attempting to disentangle his horse from the hitching post.

That first meeting must have been a shock for poor George, because after cornering him, the widow insisted she be taken to her lodging at the Western Hotel.

George’s problem was that Augusta was as ugly as homemade sin and she definitely had marriage in mind.

The second day was even worse for George as he squired the widow around town. Augusta babbled on about a wedding while George tried to keep the conversation on safer ground with talk of wallpaper and crop conditions.

Although George might have been shattered by the prospect of an eternity spent with the widow, he was able to maintain a certain practical approach to the situation.

At the end of that day, he took Augusta to an employment agency to procure her work as a domestic at the Phillips House on North Hill.

This proved to be a wise financial move, because it was soon evident that Augusta had come to stay.

All that summer, she insisted that the two meet for long rides and long talks as she tried to force George into popping the question.

“I am not a child anymore and you are still less. Tonight I expect you at eight o’clock,” ran as typical message from the widow.

Finally, it became too much, and George was forced into an unwise move. He informed Augusta flat out that she “was too old, crabby and sickly to ever make him a good wife.”

At that point, all heck broke out, because even in the 1890s, “Hell hath no rage like a woman scorned,” and George found himself in court where the widow slapped him with a damage suit for $2,000.

The widow’s letters now adopted a more ominous tone.

“You have treated me unjustly. You promised marriage and you promised to pay my expenses and have not done it. You are simply deceiving me and I hear you did this before. But this time you will learn you have deceived the wrong woman. You may settle with me now or in the courts.”

George should have settled because matters only went downhill from there, as the trial in Judge Withrow’s court became the talk of the town.

Public sentiment quickly shifted to the widow’s side and the community agreed that George was a cad and should be punished.

His position was not helped when Augusta took the stand to testify “because beauty is only skin deep, and money does not matter that much; I am still a good candidate for marriage. But after this unhappy experience, I would swear off men forever.”

After two days, a jury awarded Augusta all she had asked for and then expressed :indignation at the way the defendant acted, and wished there was some other punishment that could be given.”

Augusta returned to Toledo, and because his appearance in town became the cause of much merriment, George became somewhat of a recluse and probably cancelled his subscription to the Social American.

The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

