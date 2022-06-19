ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Pregnancy resource centers empower mothers to choose life: Letter

By Brody Hagemeier
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
As a member of the pro-life generation for the last decade, one of my favorite aspects of the pro-life movement is our selflessness.

In Minnesota there are 90 pregnancy resource centers where mothers or fathers can go to find free, confidential, non-judgmental support during and following pregnancy.

These centers do not condition their support based on the political or religious beliefs of clients nor do they reject people based on voting status.

The vast majority of their funding comes from private individuals who donate simply because they want to help total strangers who are facing difficulties.

Pregnancy resource centers truly empower mothers to choose life, rather than death, in the face of challenges.

I am proud to do my part to support them.

