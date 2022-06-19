Auburn baseball vs. Stanford in College World Series: Our prediction

AUBURN — There isn't a hole in Stanford's lineup.

Top to bottom, the numbers are superb.

Seven .300 hitters. The other two make up for it with power – 18 home runs a piece, to be precise. Carter Graham adds another 22 homers with 78 RBIs. Brock Jones has 20 and 56.

But Arkansas solved Stanford (47-17) emphatically in the College World Series, with 17-2 final score. Can Auburn?

The Tigers (42-21) have no choice if they want their season to continue. They face the NCAA Tournament's No. 2 overall seed in an elimination game Monday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's our prediction.

Bennett Durando, Auburn beat writer

The Tigers are one of the best bounce-back teams in the country, and that applies for both the individuals and the sum of their parts.

Leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch is due for clutch moments in the CWS. Pitcher Trace Bright, if he is indeed the choice, has the experience to know the importance of short-term memory.

The Tigers will find a way to push across runs, and coach Butch Thompson was able to avoid using star closer Blake Burkhalter in a 5-1 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. If he enters with a lead, Stanford will be halted in its tracks.

Auburn isn't going quietly. Tigers will win, 6-5.