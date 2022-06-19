ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn baseball vs. Stanford in College World Series: Our prediction

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfAb4_0gFWoSfo00

AUBURN — There isn't a hole in Stanford's lineup.

Top to bottom, the numbers are superb.

Seven .300 hitters. The other two make up for it with power – 18 home runs a piece, to be precise. Carter Graham adds another 22 homers with 78 RBIs. Brock Jones has 20 and 56.

But Arkansas solved Stanford (47-17) emphatically in the College World Series, with 17-2 final score. Can Auburn?

The Tigers (42-21) have no choice if they want their season to continue. They face the NCAA Tournament's No. 2 overall seed in an elimination game Monday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here's our prediction.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF?:Will Auburn baseball's bats awaken for College World Series elimination game vs Stanford?

PITCHING COACH:Auburn baseball's 1997 CWS memories: Tim Hudson's bad haircut and his greatest college game

AUBURN BASEBALL:Butch Thompson: 'Championship or bust' for Auburn baseball at College World Series. Here's why

Bennett Durando, Auburn beat writer

The Tigers are one of the best bounce-back teams in the country, and that applies for both the individuals and the sum of their parts.

Leadoff hitter Blake Rambusch is due for clutch moments in the CWS. Pitcher Trace Bright, if he is indeed the choice, has the experience to know the importance of short-term memory.

The Tigers will find a way to push across runs, and coach Butch Thompson was able to avoid using star closer Blake Burkhalter in a 5-1 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. If he enters with a lead, Stanford will be halted in its tracks.

Auburn isn't going quietly. Tigers will win, 6-5.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes. This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and...
AUBURN, AL
WSB Radio

Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned

Kelsey Hollis is the new Miss Georgia. Rebecca Zhang was named Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. The two were winners in the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Saturday night in Columbus. 22-year-old Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She previously...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Stanford University#College World Series#College Baseball#College Sports#Auburn#Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament S No#Espn#Cws
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn High student dies after car wreck on Thursday

An Auburn High School senior reportedly electrocuted after a car crash on Thursday has died, according to friends of the family. Dylan Pegues, 17, was life-flighted to the Trauma and Burn ICU Center at UAB after an automobile crash on Thursday. According to a GoFundMe page set up on Facebook,...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

3 people injured in Lineville shooting

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Lineville Police responded to a shooting that left three people injured Saturday morning. According to police, multiple people were shot at Timberlake apartments on McCrary St. around 1:22 a.m. All victims were transported to local hospitals and are in stable condition. No other information has been released. Anyone with information, contact […]
LINEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Elton Dean lies in state Friday at commission chamber

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city and county of Montgomery will honor longtime County Commissioner Elton Dean Friday by allowing for him to lie in state inside the Montgomery County Commission chamber. The honor takes place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a celebration of life inside...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Juneteenth Celebration Brings Hundreds to Montgomery’s Riverfront

Hundreds of people came out to mark the City of Montgomery’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth celebration at the riverfront on Saturday. The city, along with the Department of Cultural Affairs, hosted the event, which included a performance by former American Idol contestant Lady K and others, food and children’s events.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Want to share thoughts on new hotel planned for Opelika? There's a hearing for that on Tuesday

The Opelika City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider the development of a four-story hotel along Parker Way. The hearing will be in the courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building on 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. The City invites everyone who is interested in expressing their opinions, arguments and views to attend.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery County Man Killed in Wreck

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery County man has been killed in a wreck involving a pickup truck. State troopers say 30-year-old Dallas Missildine of Grady was driving the truck, which left the road and overturned. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Chambers County Deputy critically injured in crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy has been critically injured in a crash along County Road 278 Monday afternoon.  The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The deputy’s exact condition is not being released to the public now.  The community is asked to keep the family and the Sheriff’s Office in […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy