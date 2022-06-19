ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Opinion: Can we protect our children and the Second Amendment?

By Bob Sanborn
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24AOTf_0gFWnzds00

We cannot pretend to know what inspires an 18-year-old to murder elementary school students in their classroom. However, the mass shooting in Uvalde brought to the foreground the ways Texas is failing to keep students safe. Last weekend, 20 senators responded with a national, bipartisan framework focused on both mental health and gun safety. This effort is a great start, but to successfully protect students we need to bring this conversation to the state level.

We hope to start a statewide conversation by centering on three priorities: stronger mental health support, especially in our schools, a stronger social safety net, and gun safety measures that are widely supported by all.

Get serious about mental health support. Since the shooting in Uvalde, elected officials in Texas have been quick to point out that Texas has increased funding for children’s mental health services. However, we can and must do much more. Mental Health America ranked Texas 51st in mental health access out of Washington D.C. and all 50 states.

Despite increased mental health funding by the Texas legislature in 2019, we still have a long way to go. In Texas schools, the current school counselor to student ratio is 1:423, higher than the recommended 1:250. Texas must ensure that all children have access to mental health support.

Expand the social safety net. Research shows families experiencing the stressors caused by poverty and economic pressure are at increased risk for child maltreatment, intimate partner violence, and acts of violence by youth. Programs that reduce poverty and support families have been shown to reduce violence.

Find common ground for gun safety. Research shows that states with the lowest gun death rates have stronger gun laws. Despite what the political narrative suggests, gun safety measures such as background checks, red flag laws, and raising the purchasing age to 21 have bipartisan support. If Texas is serious about making kids safer, we need to come together and have an honest, bipartisan conversation about gun safety.

With these in mind, we offer the following policy recommendations:

Invest in school-based mental health: 78% of Texas schools plan to spend federal ESSER funds on Mental/Physical Health. To sustain this effort and ensure schools can abide by appropriate ratios, the state needs to provide long-term funding for schools to establish health centers that include mental health services and increase access to telehealth for behavioral and mental health treatment.

Expand the social safety net: Keeping families out of poverty reduces violence. Policies that increase parents’ ability to work (such as access to affordable, quality child care) and provide direct support to families (such as the expanded child tax credit, health care, and SNAP) make kids safer.

Implement bipartisan gun safety: Texans on both sides of aisle, including 250 GOP donors and “self-declared gun enthusiasts,” support background checks for gun purchases, red flag laws, and raising the age to purchase a semi/fully automatic weapon to 21.

At Children at Risk and the Texas Family Leadership Council, we are ready to move beyond partisan talking points and do what needs to get done to protect Texas kids. We invite our state legislators, community members, and partners to join us in demanding a data-driven conversation about the many things that need to change to keep kids safe.

Sanborn is president and CEO of Children at Risk, a Texas based nonprofit focused on research and advocacy for children.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Leaves Gun Debate Out of State's Uvalde School Massacre Hearing

The first public hearings in Texas looking into the Uvalde school massacre have focused on a cascade of law enforcement blunders, school building safety and mental health care with only scant mentions of the shooter's AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and gun reform. A day after the head of the Texas state...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

State Senator Gutierrez sues Texas DPS for Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas State Senator representing the district that includes Uvalde filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Safety on June 22, 2022, accusing the agency of unlawfully denying an open records request.Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents District 19, said he first sent the open records request to DPS on May 31, 2022 asking for "several categories of information." District 19 includes parts of San Antonio, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, and Universal City.He said the agency did not properly handle his request for documents related to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary that...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
kurv.com

School Intruder Tests Ordered By Abbott To Start In The Fall

The Texas School Safety Center in San Marcos will conduct intruder tests at the state’s schools starting this fall. Following the Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the center to conduct the tests by the end of summer. Director Kathy Martinez-Prather says conducting intruder tests is more effective...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Texas Legislature#Mental Health Services#Poverty
BigCountryHomepage

Abbott says caravans are ‘disbanding’ but state still bracing for spike in illegal border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state troopers and Texas National Guard troops are working double time to fortify the banks of the Rio Grande and are practicing "mass-migration maneuvers" as the threat of a caravan of migrants coming from Mexico remains. During a brief talk with media on Friday south of Mission, Texas, Abbott said the large caravan that started out with upwards of 15,000 migrants appears to be somewhat disbanding, but he said that doesn't mean that asylum-seekers who are headed North still won't try to cross into South Texas.
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Click2Houston.com

Texas judge won’t let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor’s request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez, whose death last year was halted in part of a yearslong back-and-forth between the Texas prison system and the U.S. Supreme Court over religious rights of condemned prisoners.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Texas school shooter was ‘chronically absent’ since 6th grade: state official

The Texas teenager who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school had been “chronically absent” from school since sixth grade. Salvador Ramos, 18, was technically enrolled at Uvalde High School but hadn’t been attending class consistently since middle school, Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy