Opinion: Can we protect our children and the Second Amendment?

We cannot pretend to know what inspires an 18-year-old to murder elementary school students in their classroom. However, the mass shooting in Uvalde brought to the foreground the ways Texas is failing to keep students safe. Last weekend, 20 senators responded with a national, bipartisan framework focused on both mental health and gun safety. This effort is a great start, but to successfully protect students we need to bring this conversation to the state level.

We hope to start a statewide conversation by centering on three priorities: stronger mental health support, especially in our schools, a stronger social safety net, and gun safety measures that are widely supported by all.

Get serious about mental health support. Since the shooting in Uvalde, elected officials in Texas have been quick to point out that Texas has increased funding for children’s mental health services. However, we can and must do much more. Mental Health America ranked Texas 51st in mental health access out of Washington D.C. and all 50 states.

Despite increased mental health funding by the Texas legislature in 2019, we still have a long way to go. In Texas schools, the current school counselor to student ratio is 1:423, higher than the recommended 1:250. Texas must ensure that all children have access to mental health support.

Expand the social safety net. Research shows families experiencing the stressors caused by poverty and economic pressure are at increased risk for child maltreatment, intimate partner violence, and acts of violence by youth. Programs that reduce poverty and support families have been shown to reduce violence.

Find common ground for gun safety. Research shows that states with the lowest gun death rates have stronger gun laws. Despite what the political narrative suggests, gun safety measures such as background checks, red flag laws, and raising the purchasing age to 21 have bipartisan support. If Texas is serious about making kids safer, we need to come together and have an honest, bipartisan conversation about gun safety.

With these in mind, we offer the following policy recommendations:

Invest in school-based mental health: 78% of Texas schools plan to spend federal ESSER funds on Mental/Physical Health. To sustain this effort and ensure schools can abide by appropriate ratios, the state needs to provide long-term funding for schools to establish health centers that include mental health services and increase access to telehealth for behavioral and mental health treatment.

Expand the social safety net: Keeping families out of poverty reduces violence. Policies that increase parents’ ability to work (such as access to affordable, quality child care) and provide direct support to families (such as the expanded child tax credit, health care, and SNAP) make kids safer.

Implement bipartisan gun safety: Texans on both sides of aisle, including 250 GOP donors and “self-declared gun enthusiasts,” support background checks for gun purchases, red flag laws, and raising the age to purchase a semi/fully automatic weapon to 21.

At Children at Risk and the Texas Family Leadership Council, we are ready to move beyond partisan talking points and do what needs to get done to protect Texas kids. We invite our state legislators, community members, and partners to join us in demanding a data-driven conversation about the many things that need to change to keep kids safe.

Sanborn is president and CEO of Children at Risk, a Texas based nonprofit focused on research and advocacy for children.