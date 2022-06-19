ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: We need to talk about trauma – before it explodes into a crime

By Lisa Forbes
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
As a society, we need a more fine-tuned distinction between psychiatric disease and behavioral issues caused by trauma.

While, obviously, not every traumatized person ends up committing a crime, it is an under-recognized fact that most former prisoners in the United States were traumatized before entering prison or while in prison. Many published studies indicate that the majority of incarcerated people experienced childhood abuse or neglect. This was certainly true for me.

I grew up with five brothers and sisters in a cramped public housing apartment on the south side of Chicago. I got hit by a car when I was four. I experienced emotional and religious abuse. My mother was in a religious group that was waiting for the imminent end of the world. The world was divided into two groups: the sheep and the goats. The sheep were in her religion, and at Armageddon they would be saved. She told me that I was disobedient, and therefore was one of the goats. That meant that when Armageddon began, I was going to be destroyed by God.

Imagine being told that every day beginning when you’re in kindergarten.

I was sexually abused on a daily basis by one of my brothers beginning at the age of eight until I was twelve.

My father was an alcoholic.

When I was 19, I stabbed my daughter’s father in a fit of rage and spent 14 years in prison for murder. This crime committed while I was in the midst of an emotional breakdown despite having no diagnosed psychiatric disease. I was suffering from the effects of childhood sexual abuse, bullying, raised by a mother with a cult-like mentality, living in public housing projects, being the child of an alcoholic, single teenage parenthood, incarceration, eviction, unemployment, underemployment, living on welfare, job stress, working two jobs just trying to make it, divorce, homelessness, physical health problems, domestic violence, depression, suicidal thoughts and PTSD.

So while someone might argue that I did not have a psychiatric disease, I was certainly emotionally disturbed.

And when people ask me why I didn’t do something different, like, “why didn’t you just leave?” I can only answer that I could only make the decisions that my traumatized mind would allow me to make. And when triggered by a humiliation and rejection by my daughter’s father in December 1985, the decision I made in that moment was to project everything that had happened to me in my childhood onto my daughter’s father and punish him for my life.

What we need is a national conversation about trauma awareness – before it explodes into a crime. I remember being told all my life that I was “mean.” People tell me now that they remember that I always seemed “angry” as a child. But no one ever asked me WHY. How many crimes could we prevent young people from committing if we recognized the signs of a traumatized child when they were right in front of us? How many suicides might we prevent? How many mass shootings by teenagers might we avert?

I support criminal justice reform, but it would not have prevented the crime I committed. And it wouldn’t have helped the masses of people like me, whose primary path to the prison door was paved with unprocessed pain. As a society, we will never end mass incarceration and mass recidivism until we acknowledge and address the role that trauma plays in it.

Forbes is the author of "I Can Take It From Here: A Memoir of Trauma,Prison and Self-Empowerment"

