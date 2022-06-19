ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Indigenous, communities of color shape top 6 actions to bring water justice

By Alai Reyes-Santos, Lynny Brown and Taren Evans
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fL0yB_0gFWn4r400

U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Martin Heinrich recently introduced the WASH Sector Development Act to expand access to safe sanitation and clean drinking water for rural and underserved communities. The crisis in Flint, Michigan, Warm Springs, Oregon, the Navajo Nation, the Colorado River and Louisiana have shown that these water justice issues are common in the U.S. The Oregon Water Futures Collaborative contributes locally to these federal efforts and state initiatives.

After talking about water with predominantly low-income, rural, communities of color in 2020 and seeing $530 million allocated to water infrastructure in Oregon in 2021, OWF continued in 2022 to deepen our understanding of water justice. These communities have been underserved and underrepresented in federal and state decision-making processes and often experience physical, emotional, economic and spiritual health challenges related to water issues. As water actors and community assets — not merely consumers — they offer creative solutions to the challenges the nation faces.

Building on the experiences of approximately 200 community members and feedback from tribal governments, researchers, state agencies, utilities and environmental organizations, we identified the following six water-justice concerns requiring our attention now:

Support for Indigenous water justice leadership

Indigenous water justice leadership requires centering Indigenous traditional ecological and fire practices to keep waters clean and cool for fish and plant life, engaging Indigenous immigrant communities and including tribes not yet federally recognized in water stewardship and disaster relief funding. In Oregon, a Tribal Water Task Force with direct impact on decision making is essential.

Renter’s rights

Renters are vulnerable, especially mobile home park tenants, farmworkers and undocumented immigrants. Renters must receive information about water quality, consumption, source, bills and emergencies. They need access to bill-pay assistance and to be able to use water for medicinal and food plants at home and in community gardens.

Water access and affordability

We need water bill assistance programs, no domestic shut-off practices that forgive debt, support for utilities’ infrastructure upgrades to avoid water bill increases and rainwater harvesting and other water conservation practices.

Natural and built infrastructures

Funding for the long-term health of ecosystems must be a priority, as well as funds to repair and replace wells and septic systems accessible for communities of color and low-income communities and renters, resources for well water testing and accounting for water in decision making about urban growth.

Emergency preparedness

We need public education on emergency preparation and response and access to transportation, food and funding during evacuations. Disaster relief must be accessible. Droughts must receive the same kind of investments as wildfire or flooding recovery.

Community empowerment

Tribes, tribal organizations and CBOs serving communities of color must have funding for: education about emergency response and water law and policy, advocacy, water stewardship and conservation, environmental workforce development and to partner with one another and agencies. Water education in schools empowers children and families.

Federal and state agencies must provide technical, policy and legal assistance to these efforts, invest in specialists who can work with underserved populations and provide non-jargon filled information in multilingual and multimedia formats.

These are some lessons learned from community members. We cannot wait to share more and work together to ensure water justice in Oregon and elsewhere.

Alai Reyes-Santos writes a regular column for The Register-Guard. Lynny Brown of Willamette Partnership and Taren Evans of Coalition of Communities of Color are members of the coordination team of the Oregon Water Futures Collaborative.

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

Counties in Oregon with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a good...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Oregon BottleDrop brings back statewide treasure hunt

Six commemorative, green bottles to be hidden in parks; winners choose nonprofit for donationA statewide treasure hunt in the vein of Willy Wonka is returning to Oregon next month. Six golden bottles will be hidden in local parks and trails by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, the nonprofit steward of the bottle bill and parent of Oregon's BottleDrop. The 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt will take place from July 6-10 with six commemorative, green-colored bottles stashed in different geographic zones. The winners get to keep the bottle and select a partner nonprofit organization to receive a $1,000 donation through...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/22 – Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford, Medford Law Agencies Participate In Active Shooter Training

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Independent Candidate For Oregon Governor Visits Medford. Betsy Johnson, the Independent candidate for governor of Oregon, visited Medford on Monday. She connected with...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Warm Springs, OR
Local
Oregon Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Warm Springs, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
cannonbeachgazette.com

Conservationists challenge logging plan; Federal agency plan would intensively log remaining spotted owl reserves

Oregon-based conservation organizations Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild challenged the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Siuslaw Field Office’s plan to log public lands west of Eugene across seven watersheds. The agency’s “N126 Late Successional Reserve Landscape Plan Project” is one of the largest logging proposals on public lands in Oregon in decades. The targeted forests are home to at least three federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) listed species: northern spotted owl, marbled murrelet, and Oregon Coast coho salmon, along with the red tree vole, which is currently a candidate for ESA listing. The agency failed entirely to consider impacts to these species, amongst other errors.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon to begin sending $600 stimulus payments to low-income workers this week

More than 200,000 Oregon workers will receive $600 checks from the state as soon as this week. Oregon lawmakers in March approved the one-time stimulus payments for certain low-income workers. The payments will go to Oregonians who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020, a tax break for low-income working households, and lived within the state in the last six months of that year.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
Central Oregonian

Breese Ranch becomes part of field day for Master Naturalist Program

The Oregon Master Naturalist Program, an OSU Extension Forestry and Natural Resources program, gives participants the opportunity to increase and improve environmental stewardship in Oregon.An enthusiastic coalition of Oregonians from around the state gathered the first week of June at the Dixie Meadow Company, a ranch owned by John and Lynne Breese. This small group of individuals are part of a statewide program, sponsored by Oregon State University, which was established in 2009. The Oregon Master Naturalist Program, an OSU Extension Forestry and Natural Resources program, seeks to increase science and environmental literacy of all Oregonians, and increase and improve...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Martin Heinrich
northeastoregonnow.com

Economic Summit Helps Close Divide Between Eastern, Western Oregon

Industry experts, Oregon officials, office candidates and lawmakers from around the state converged onto Hermiston Thursday and Friday for the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit. Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition (EOWC), the two-day event gave private and public sector attendees insight into the region’s economy and how to tap into its potential.
HERMISTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Flint Water#Water Resources#Water Testing#Water Conservation#Racism#The Navajo Nation#Owf
oregontoday.net

New Head of Oregon Dept. of Forestry Urban Forestry Program, June 20

Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon and observed Monday, June 20

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state – the last slaves in the newly reunited U.S. – were free.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor candidates make rare pitch to Eastern Oregon

None of the three major candidates for governor hail from Eastern Oregon, but they all took their best shot at connecting with the audience at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit on Friday, June, 17, 2022, in Hermiston. The three former legislators running for Oregon’s top job – Republican Christine Drazan,...
HERMISTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

Secret Screens: Your Guide to Oregon’s Best Unsung Movie Theaters

While Portland’s moviegoing culture runs famously deep, there’s a much wider landscape of Oregon film exhibition. The National Association of Theatre Owners estimates over 60% of the state’s cinemas have five or fewer screens, and many such locations exist far away from cineplexes and arts hubs. For...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New Oregon smoke rule next week, heat rule in effect

SALEM, Ore. -- New state rules effective next week intend to minimize worker exposure to wildfire smoke in Oregon. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Division (OSHA) adopted the rules last month to take effect July 1, 2022. OSHA says the rules involve "worker exposure to unhealthy and hazardous levels of...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE ASKS “HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND PRESERVE WHAT MAKES OREGON SPECIAL?” IN SERIES OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS AND ONLINE SURVEY

SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, June 20 – Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Shares Info on Senate Bill 48 (SB48), the Legislative Bill That Goes Into Effect July 1st, signed by Governor Brown

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy