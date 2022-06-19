Appointed Oklahoma AG seeks gains days before primary vote

One attorney general candidate is running on his close working relationship with the governor and his fidelity to the former president, while his challenger has presented himself as an independent who would serve as a check on state government power.

Attorney General John O’Connor, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last year, faces Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond in the June 28 Republican primary race, which will likely decide the ultimate winner – a single Libertarian candidate will appear on the general election ballot, but no Democrat.

“Effectively, Gov. Stitt has his personal attorney, and the state of Oklahoma has none,” Drummond said of O’Connor, accusing the incumbent of refusing to look closely at allegations of corruption and mismanagement in state government.

While O’Connor has denied any loyalty to Stitt that would hinder his work, he has not avoided the close relationship he has with the governor.

Even Stitt has promoted the two as partners in a television commercial the governor later removed because legal questions were raised about the two appearing in the same ad.

"Stitt and O'Connor fought Biden's vaccine mandate … and led the fight to overturn Roe V. Wade," the commercial said.

Drummond leading O'Connor in the polls

Riding Stitt’s coattails in a Republican primary would appear to be a smart strategy since the governor is likely headed towards a large victory in his own primary race.

But polls have consistently showed O’Connor trailing Drummond, who narrowly lost a primary runoff race for attorney general four years ago.

Drummond was leading O'Connor by 13 points last week, according to a poll from Amber Integrated. A third of likely primary voters said they remained undecided.

While Drummond is hoping voters will prefer an attorney general who is completely disconnected from the governor, it may come down more to his name recognition and the strength of his campaign, said Jackson Lisle, a founding partner with Amber Integrated.

"I would be careful about drawing lines saying that voters are less likely to vote for O'Connor because he is friendly with the governor," Lisle said. "I think a lot of this has to do with good old campaigning. Drummond has more money, he has been on the ballot before and has been able to run a sustained media campaign for months and months."

Both candidates had raised more than $1.2 million through March, according to state finance records, but Drummond has vowed to donate at least $2 million to his campaign. Pre-primary election finance reports are not due until June 20.

Candidates are dividing on McGirt ruling

In Republican primary races across the country, allegiance to former President Donald Trump has also become a theme and O'Connor has tried to present himself as the "Trump" candidate in the race.

At a debate last week, O'Connor accused Drummond of expressing his opposition to Trump in an email, which Drummond's campaign called "falsified."

The biggest policy divide might be on the issue of how the state responds to the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, which led to roughly half the state being affirmed as Indian reservations, creating jurisdictional challenges for state law enforcement.

O'Connor has argued for the McGirt decision to be overturned and has joined the governor in criticizing the ruling for creating confusion and setting free violent offenders.

While O'Connor said he favors congress disestablishing the six Indian nations in eastern Oklahoma, Drummond is opposed.

"I'm not in favor of ripping (away) Native Americans' rights they have been granted by treaty," said Drummond, who has proposed working with the tribes to cross-deputize state prosecutors.

O'Connor has accused Drummond of "speaking for (the tribes)," and receiving multiple donations from tribal leaders.

Drummond said the financial support was a product of his respect for tribal members and a willingness to work with them.

"Native American leaders in the state of Oklahoma are desperate for a mature, qualified attorney, who will show respect to all Oklahomans and not show racism or discrimination," Drummond said at last week's debate.