Watchung, NJ

SOFTBALL: Watchung Hills’ Juliana Raymond is the Courier News Player of the Year

By Simeon Pincus, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

Jules Raymond’s 2022 season couldn't have started much worse. But it couldn’t have ended much better.

After being installed as the ace during the preseason on a team loaded with pitching, the second offering the junior right-hander threw for the Watchung Hills High School softball team this season was hit over the center-field fence by North Hunterdon freshman Katie Reed. And the hits kept on coming, as Raymond was tagged for eight earned runs on 16 hits that day, although she walked none and earned the win, going the distance in a 15-9 Warriors victory.

It would be more than two months before Raymond gave up another earned run.

In the end, Raymond went from No. 2 pitcher to state championship-winning ace, helping Watchung Hills to a 27-2 record, its second state Group 4 championship in six years and its first to the Tournament of Champions final. She finished with a 14-1 record – the only loss coming 2-0 to Haddon Heights in the TOC final – and a 0.70 ERA, not allowing an earned run from opening day until the TOC semifinals at Roxbury. She walked just 18 and struck out 150 in 109 1/3 innings.

She is the Courier News Softball Player of the Year.

But when last year ended, Raymond wasn’t exactly sure what her role would be.

Watchung Hills has had the mind-blowing luxury of boasting three legit frontline varsity starters over the past two years in Raymond, fellow junior Amanda Medina and senior Keysen Shikar. It was Medina who got most of the inning and the biggest games last year, excelling in that role, while Raymond served as the No. 2, tallying a 7-1 mark with a 2.51 ERA.

But she wanted more, and she earned it.

“Last year, after the season was over, we had individual meetings with all the girls, and Jules asked us what she needed to do to get better, what she needed to do to get more innings and be more of a starter,” Watchung Hills coach Dominique Ocello said. “And we told her to work 10 times harder than she ever had, focus on her spin, perfect her pitches and make sure she could pitch around the plate comfortably. We told her to train her mental game and get better at fielding. When we told her that, she really took us seriously. And she plays clubs at a very high level, which helped her coming into this season.”

“What really helped me was just trusting my pitches,” said Raymond, who has committed to play at Purdue University. “Last year, I didn’t really trust a lot of my pitches. I would throw them, but I would kind of aim, which would made them go fat over the plate and get hit. And also taking up strength training and joining a really good club team (Newton Gold Garvey) and facing better batters than my old team, it prepared me for high school.”

After impressing enough in the preseason, Raymond got the opening day nod, and though things didn’t go swimmingly against North Hunterdon on a cold, windy April 1st, Raymond never let it bother her. In fact, she went the distance.

She knew how hard she worked in the offseason, and she knew how to let thing roll off her back. A lot of pitchers, especially one that knew that there were other options on the roster, might have let the performance shatter their confidence. But that’s never been Raymond’s style.

“After the (opening-day) home run on the second pitch, I will never forget the silence I heard at the field,” Ocello said. “I could already hear the thoughts going through everyone’s mind. But when Jules looked at the dugout, she shook her head and shook her hand and said everything would be alright.”

“I’ve never let a game get to my head,” Raymond said. “I literally texted my club teammates after the game and said ‘Look how bad I did,” just to laugh it off. I even went to Top Golf with some of my friends after -- I didn’t sit at home and get really upset. I just put it behind me. Because I know how good of a player I am and how hard I worked, so I didn’t let one game get to me.”

Clearly, Raymond doesn’t take herself too seriously. And that’s what seems to help quell the pressure in big spots. She hardly seems phased when runners are threatening and games are on the line. Even championship games, or when she faced other bigtime pitchers, like Hillsborough’s Sarah Davenport, who she outdueled in the sectional quarterfinals, winning a 1-0 game. While everyone is pacing around her, she hardly seems to notice, simply executing her pitches and securing huge outs when she needed them most.

Practicing making big pitches in game situations has helped, like during a preseason scrimmage against Donovan Catholic, when Ocello kept putting runners on with Raymond pitching to have her get used to working her way out of jams. But what might be the biggest factor in her ability to stay calm when the heat is on is just her personality.

“People who know me would have a lot of words to describe me, and to sum it up, it would be ‘Very crazy,’ and ‘Needs to control herself more,’” Raymond said. “But when I step on the field I try and get into a different zone. Of course, I have fun, but I also know it’s time to be good at this sport and perform.”

“Her confidence and her ability to shut everything else out mentally and really focus on herself is incredible,” Ocello said. “You can’t teach that and you can’t coach that. You have to kind of been born with that.”

Simeon Pincus can be reached at CourierSoftball@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @SimeonPincus and at www.Facebook.com/SimeonPincusCN.

