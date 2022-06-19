Guest column: With addiction treatment, we need to move to 'recovery is expected' mindset

It’s now almost expected that before we purchase a product or hire a service, we research the quality and read the reviews. We do this for cars, restaurants, schools, primary care physicians, hospitals and more. Yet there’s one life-saving area where quality and reviews have not been available — addiction treatment. For me, this gap didn’t become obvious until after I lost my son Brian.

Ten years ago, I felt shattered after I laid my son to rest and reflected on how we experienced eight different treatment facilities trying to treat his struggles with addiction. It was only after this heartbreaking experience that I learned addiction is a treatable chronic disease and that with a standard of care and evidence-based quality treatment, we can help our loved ones recover. Sadly, when we were trying to find quality care for Brian, there was no such system in place. We were not alone — millions of families before and after us have been faced with the same challenge.

When I decided to create Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in our country, I knew that the road would be long, but that I would be helping spare other families from going through the tragedy our family experienced. In the years that have followed, I’ve built an organization that is making systemic change to the way treatment is delivered and accessed. We’re working with communities to address addiction and embrace recovery. This means improving the quality of addiction care and our ability to treat it, providing more effective training for health care providers, changing the way that we talk about addiction, and reducing stigma and offering support — just to name a few projects we work on.

At the core of all this, revolutionizing the addiction treatment system in America has become a priority focus for me and my organization. I’m happy to say that today the residents of Oklahoma now have the system that didn’t exist for my family.

Starting today, ATLAS is a free and confidential website available in Oklahoma to help individuals and their families assess the right type of treatment needed and navigate to quality care. ATLAS provides communities with a thorough understanding of what addiction treatment is available to them and how those facilities align with Shatterproof’s National Principles of Care — eight principles of evidence-based treatment for addiction.

When many think of addiction treatment, their mind automatically goes to 12-step or 30-day rehabilitation as the only two options — but there is a spectrum of addiction treatment across various settings, and it’s our goal to create more informed and empowered patients and advocates.

On ATLAS, patients and their loved ones can take a confidential brief assessment to better understand the type of addiction treatment that may be best for them. Patients and their loved ones can then search for addiction treatment facilities throughout the state of Oklahoma and review the quality of those facilities. They can even compare facilities on quality metrics.

Over the last decade, I have met hundreds, if not thousands of families who have struggled with navigating the addiction treatment landscape. We need to make sure that families have the same ability to assess life-saving treatment as they do when buying a toaster.

Working together with the Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Department, we have the vision to help more patients receive the right type of quality care to help them recover. We are grateful for the providers currently listed on ATLAS and are working to add information on yet more providers in order to improve access to care and help better the quality of addiction treatment as a whole.

We need to move from a mindset of "recovery is possible" to "recovery is expected." We will make this happen — with more quality treatment, less stigma, and more science-based information in the hands of families across the country and here in Oklahoma.

Gary Mendell is the founder and CEO of Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States.