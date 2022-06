Officials are sending a warning after hundreds of dead birds with avian flu were found in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Tisbury Animal Control issued a statement saying that the outbreak is extremely dangerous to Martha’s Vineyard as a small island. TAC is asking the public to inform your local ACO if you find any dead birds. Hundreds of dead Cormorants washing up all over the island with at least a good portion of them testing positive for bird flu. The ACO’s across the island have collected them and many were sent off to Mass Fish and Wildlife for testing.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO