ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Lambert and Comer make Top 5 at Miss Michigan 2022, win scholarships

By Lisa Vidaurri Bowling, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01G3k5_0gFWmWH800

After two-days of competing at the Miss Michigan 2022 competition in Muskegon, two Monroe County women are bringing home titles and scholarships.

Third runner-up Miss South Central 2021 Brooklynn Lambert will receive $2,000 and fourth runner-up Miss Monroe County 2021 Kendall Madison Comer will receive $1,500 in scholarship funds.

Earlier report: Local young women compete in Miss Michigan, Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen

Twenty women competed for the title of Miss Michigan at Orchard View High School in Muskegon, including Comer, 18 and Lambert, 25. Both women made the Top 5 and competed for the title. The candidates were judged in several categories: Private Interview, Social Impact Initiative Statement and On-Stage Question, Talent, and Red-Carpet Wear/Evening Gown.

Kendall Madison Comer is the daughter of Chad and Crystal Comer. The 2021 Cum Laude graduate of Bedford High School attends Monroe County Community College and is pursuing a degree in Non-Profit Business Management.

Brooklynn Lambert is the daughter of Bo and Stena Lambert and former Miss Monroe County 2017. She is a graduate of Oakland University with a BFA in communications and minor in dance.

Miss Oakland County Melissa Beyrand was crowned Miss Michigan 2022. She earned a $10,000 scholarship and may compete for the 2023 Miss America Scholarship pageant. Second runner-up went to Laurel Hammis, Miss River Raisin Festival and Sidney Papenhagen, Miss Great Lakes Bay was named first runner-up. The women will receive $4,000 and $3,000 scholarships, respectively.

Friday evening, 21 women vied for the title of Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen. Three women represented Monroe County - MaKayla Lynn Dickinson, Reese Hindley Johnson, and Elora Elizabeth Russell.

Grace Larsen from St. Joseph won the title 2022 Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen Scholarship competition. Four additional teens were named winners including fourth runner-up Miss Monroe County Outstanding Teen Elora Russell, who won a $150 scholarship. The daughter of Gina and Jerry Russell Jr. of Monroe is a senior at Airport High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjqLr_0gFWmWH800

Sixteen-year-old Reese Hindley Johnson of Monroe, Miss West Michigan's Outstanding Teen 2022, won the Community Service Award. The daughter of Patrick and Emily Johnson attends Monroe County Community College.

Seven princesses from Monroe County participated in the program - Ahlona Jean Beason, Kinzley Fugate, CoraLee Goda, Olivia Presley Haase, Cheyanne Rose Hipkins, and sisters, Genevieve and Serenity Perkins.

According to Executive Director Dione Oerther, the program not only awards scholarships, but improves the community as each of the candidates work on their social impact initiatives to help improve the lives of a sector of the population that they feel a special connection with.

“I am honored to be the Executive Director of the Miss Monroe County Scholarship Program since 2003 and to be able to work with the wonderful young women of Monroe County to help them earn scholarship money to go to college to earn their degree so that they can land their dream job,” Oerther said. “It is not only the winners that benefit from the program, but all of the candidates earn a $1,000 in-kind scholarship from Monroe County Community College and a non-finalist award of $500 so that each candidate competing in the program receives at least $1,500 in scholarship dollars. Without these scholarship awards, some candidates would not be able to attend college and earn their degree.

“I am very passionate about the scholarship dollars that we provide because if it wasn’t for a full-ride music scholarship that I received from MCCC, I would not have been able to earn my degree, and I want every young woman that wishes to work towards their degree to be able to have that opportunity.”

The deadline to sign-up for the Princess, Outstanding Teen and Miss Monroe County 2022 Programs is June 24. Deadline to submit paperwork is July 9. For further information, contact Dione Oerther at 734-735-6224 or by email at dsellsmonroe@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Lambert and Comer make Top 5 at Miss Michigan 2022, win scholarships

Comments / 2

Related
103.3 WKFR

Pics and Videos of The Little Michigan In Northern Michigan

Why is there a smaller Michigan inside the state of Michigan that you can see from space?. The reason why is surprising, to say the least. Franklin Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1933. Camp Lunden, just outside of Lewiston, was one of 103 CCC camps created at that time in the state of Michigan according to LostInMichigan.net,
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Michigan Sugar Queen Crowned at 2022 Michigan Sugar Festival

The 2022 Michigan Sugar Queen and Court: Michigan Sugar Queen Brianna Kubik of Reese, center; Attendant Adriana Ivezaj of Macomb, left; and Attendant Brooke Pagel of Birch Run. This year’s Sugar Queen was crowned Friday during the 2022 Michigan Sugar Festival in Sebawing. Brianna Kubik, 19, from Reese was given...
REESE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
County
Monroe County, MI
Muskegon, MI
Education
Monroe County, MI
Education
City
Muskegon, MI
hourdetroit.com

Make the Most of the Strawberry Season at These U-Pick Farms

The Janiga family bought this 40-acre farm from Barb and Bill Middleton in 2014, continuing the tradition of the family business. With an eye toward sustainability, Middleton Berry Farm also mantains a 6-acre wild pollinator preserve with native wildflower and grass species, to attract bees, butterflies, and bats. Don’t forget to bring cash or a check to cover your harvest, as credit cards are not accepted. 4790 Oakwood Road, Ortonville; 248-831-1004; middletonberryfarm.com.
YPSILANTI, MI
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Burger Crowned the No. 1 in the State

It’s officially summer, which means many Michigan residents will be on their patios grilling up hamburgers this season. I mean, obviously, it’s never a bad time to have a hamburger, but in the summer, the favorite American food just seems a big tastier. I’m actually a vegetarian, but I love a good veggie burger, and thankfully, most restaurants have a vegetarian or vegan option these days when it comes to burger patties.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#West Michigan#Miss America#Red Carpet Wear#Crystal Comer#Bedford High School#Oakland University#Bfa
Detroit News

Muskegon pro flirts with 'perfect game' in golf, shoots — get this — a 55!

In 2012, Andrew Ruthkoski set the course record at Oak Ridge Golf Club in Muskegon, with an 11-under 61. On Sunday evening, while playing a casual twilight round at his home course with his twin stepdaughters, he matched the 11 under — through nine holes. By the time he was done, Ruthkoski had shot the most unthinkable of scores: a 17-under 55.
MUSKEGON, MI
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press sues MSU over donor gifts to fund Mel Tucker's salary

The Detroit Free Press sued Michigan State University on Tuesday, asking a judge to order the school to turn over gift agreements with two of its largest donors. The suit, filed in the state Court of Claims, alleges Michigan State violated state open records laws when it first denied a Free Press request for its agreements with the two donors, Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre, and then when MSU President Samuel Stanley denied an appeal for the records.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wcsx.com

This is the Most Popular Michigan Style of Home

If you’re looking to buy or sell a home right now, you may be wondering, “What’s the most popular home style in Michigan?” Hey, even if you aren’t in the market to buy or sell, it’s interesting to learn what style of home is most preferred in our great state. I love looking at homes, so it’s crossed my mind.
100.7 WITL

How Michigan’s Tawas Point Lighthouse Ended Up In The Middle of Its Peninsula

There are so many lighthouses I still have yet to discover in the Great Lakes and one of them is a VERY peculiar site and has an even stranger story. Tawas Point Lighthouse is located in the Tawas Point State Park off Tawas Bay in Lake Huron in Baldwin Township in Northern Michigan, and when it was built in 1877, rested on the edge of the point looking over the lake. But at some point a strange thing started to happen. The lighthouse began to almost recede into the peninsula, as it appeared more land grew onto the point. Now of course, land doesn't just "grow" like a tree, so how did this happen?
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

These Areas of Michigan Could Break Heat Records This Week

Last weekend was very pleasant weather wise across Michigan. I was on Lake Michigan for a good part of Sunday, and the weather wasn’t too hot or cold- it was just sunny and delightful, in the low 70s. That’s all about to change, though, as Michigan is heading into another big heat wave, so get ready.
MICHIGAN STATE
dbusiness.com

Infusion Associates Expands Across Michigan with 15 Locations by 2023

Infusion Associates, a provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies based in Grand Rapids, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. Infusion Associates opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8...
TROY, MI
MetroTimes

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

A new article from The Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff asks the question, "COVID deaths climb; does anyone care?" LeDuff rightly notes that the pandemic is not over, and that Michigan's COVID-19 death rate has actually increased by 8% in the past year, with 15,821 COVID deaths from June 8, 2021, to June 7, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy