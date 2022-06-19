National City budget to fund new positions for homelessness, climate change

National City (Gustavo Solis/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

National City will invest hundreds of thousands of dollars for afterschool programming, award bonuses to attract more police dispatchers and create new positions to address homelessness and climate change in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Council members recently unanimously approved a general fund budget that estimates spending $66.2 million and raising $66.6 million, leaving a surplus of about $400,000.

The projected surplus is the first in a decade, an “accomplishment” City Manager Brad Raulston said was made possible after the City Council authorized the use of $6 million in federal stimulus funds through 2024 to make up for lost revenues during the pandemic.

Over the past months in drafting the budget, the City Council considered multiple proposals to hire personnel in animal control and code enforcement and create positions for homelessness and environmental justice. Ultimately, they agreed to spend more than $800,000 on these additions.

$150,000 for an animal regulations officer and equipment needed. This new position would join the current, single officer to allow for seven-day-a-week coverage;

$106,500 for a full-time code enforcement officer to join three other officers;

$144,500 for a new homelessness outreach coordinator who will facilitate potential programs, identify resources and connect the city with nonprofits;

$159,000 for a new community health and environmental employee for long-range planning in climate action and environmental justice;

$30,000 for a ballot item to eliminate the elected city clerk and treasurer positions and have them as appointed positions;

$100,000 for after-school programming, which would cover personnel and services that have not yet been identified;

$140,000 for dispatcher signing bonuses and retention stipends.

In the new fiscal year, National City will rely on revenue growth from new sources, such as its forthcoming cannabis market and CarMax used-car dealership.

The overall budget also includes $3 million in leftover American Rescue Plan Act funding. Stimulus dollars will go toward improving the city’s cultural assets, a new car for its homeless outreach team and new park features, such as a dog park and lighting at Kimball, a pool splash pad at Las Palmas and restrooms at Paradise Creek Educational Park.

Council members debated whether $250,000 allocated for a yoga lawn at Las Palmas Park and $250,000 for cultural asset improvements would be better spent creating small business grants.

Councilmember Jose Rodriguez, who made the suggestion, said federal stimulus dollars were “intended to help our businesses thrive … I think we should fulfill at least a portion of that promise.”

His motion died in a 3-2 vote, with Vice Mayor Marcus Bush voting in favor. Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis and Councilmember Ron Morrison agreed that ARPA monies are better spent on items that are one-time funded and that businesses can still access financial aid through the county or state.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .