Concord Classic. Join us for the 31st running, featuring some very awesome events! Fairly flat, fast course. Great race to go after a personal best! Each year the event draws participants from all over the United States with the proceeds benefiting the Concord High School cross country team and overall running in the Concord community. We are looking forward to another great event! Overall Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers of Open (all ages), Masters (40+), and Grandmasters (50+) in the 5k Run, and 5k Walk. Age Groups Awards to the top 3 places in each age group. Events begin at 7:10 with Kids Fun Run, 5K Run and 5K Walk at 7:30 PM. Concord High School. Online registration here. Presented by Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, ORS Running Series and sponsored by Experience Jackson and JTV.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO