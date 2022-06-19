ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you're a senior and need a ride in Chula Vista, this free new service can help

By Tammy Murga
 3 days ago
Chula Vista resident Joanie Corey got a first-hand look last week at the city's free, on-demand shuttle for seniors. (Tammy Murga / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ever since Joanie Corey, 76, moved into a retirement home four months ago, running errands has been challenging.

“I have no transportation. I live alone at the Tower,” she said, referring to the 16-story building on F Street in Chula Vista that offers subsidized housing to seniors. “I pay a taxicab and that takes all my money and the Tower provides a day to go to Trader Joe’s or Walmart, but it’s just once a month.”

Last week, she got a firsthand look at a new and more convenient option: a free, on-demand shuttle service exclusively for adults 55 and older.

“This is going to be so exciting for me to be able to go somewhere and get things done,” Corey said as she inspected an electric transit van with a label that read, “Chula Vista Community Shuttle.”

The van and five other electric sedans are now available to take seniors anywhere within District 2, or the northwest area of the city, as part of the new shuttle program that launched last week.

District 2 Councilmember Jill Galvez spearheaded the project after identifying a lack of affordable transportation options for older adults.

“Chula Vista suffers from a lack of parking near the Norman Park Senior Center, at many medical offices, in our historic downtown and throughout northwest Chula Vista,” she said. “We have homebound, isolated seniors who have grown increasingly dependent on expensive door-to-door transportation or on the kindness of neighbors to help them get places to meet their basic needs.”

Galvez thought about bringing a concept like San Diego’s Free Ride Everywhere Downtown program, also known as FRED, to her district.

The idea was pitched to the state, and by June of last year, Chula Vista received a $1 million grant for the shuttle project as part of the California Air Resource Board’s Clean Mobility Options program, which funds zero-emission mobility projects that directly support disadvantaged communities. The Community Congregational Development Corporation, which offers financial support and resources for older adults in South County, matched the state’s $1 million for the project, particularly to expand the shuttle’s coverage area three-fold, said Laurie Orange, a director with the corporation.

“We all know a silver tsunami is coming," she said. "Seventy-six percent of the growth in future years in Chula Vista is estimated to be seniors. We think this program is going to make a difference for Chula Vista seniors in the coming years.”

The pilot project is administered by the city and operated by Circuit Transit Inc., which runs FRED and National City’s similar free rideshare program called FRANC . With its launch, the shuttle service has created 15-20 local, full-time driving jobs, according to Circuit officials.

Riders can request service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday via the Ride Circuit mobile app or by calling or texting 646-504-733. The coverage area includes places north of L Street up to portions of 30 th Street and west of Interstate 805 to the waterfront.

The funds will cover operations for the next three years. In its second year, the service will become available to people of all ages within District 2 for an unspecified, nominal fee, according to the city. Revenue from advertising and fees from non-seniors could amount to $80,000 by the third year. More funding will be sought to continue the program as the fourth year approaches, said Daniel Kramer, director of operations with Circuit.

Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said that while funding for the pilot program covers only District 2, “we’re collecting as much data as we can and hopefully we can implement it as a permanent program in the future that will serve a broader range of the community.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

