Peter Crouch joins Kasabian on stage at Isle of Wight festival!

Maljoom has been handed the Prix Jacques le Marois as his next likely destination following his luckless run at Royal Ascot. Cieren Fallon had nowhere to go for much of the Ascot straight in the St James's Palace Stakes, but when he did have daylight the German Guineas winner flew home and just ran out of time to catch Coroebus, having to settle for what looked a desperately unlucky fourth.

SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO