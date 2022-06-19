'He Has Bags Of Potential' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On New Signing Calvin Ramsay After Transfer From Aberdeen

After Liverpool confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen (subject to international clearance), manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about what to expect from the 18-year-old.

After Liverpool confirmed the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen (subject to international clearance), manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about what to expect from the 18-year-old.

The Scottish under-21 international has signed a long-term deal at the club after completing his medical and the formalities around the transfer at the AXA Training Centre.

The 55-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com why the club have made the move for the promising youngster.

“Calvin is another exciting young player, so we’re very pleased.

“He has bags of potential. He is only 18 years old at the moment, although turns 19 soon and already has a decent number of first-team appearances for a defender of his age.

“He is athletic, smart, confident, with good technical ability and – always crucial – is eager to learn. So there’s lots to like.

“Experiences of European and U21 international football have been really important for him and his development, too."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Klopp went on to say that the fact the transfer is completed so early in the window, will also help Ramsay settle at Liverpool.

“Signing so early in the window is fantastic for him as it means he’ll be with us for pre-season. That helps so much, particularly for a younger signing coming to us.

“He and we will have patience with each other. I think we have proved ours is the ideal environment to nurture and harness the qualities and talent of a young player.

“So we’re all really looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve and develop.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |