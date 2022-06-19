ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Will Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain at Liverpool?

By Julian Prahalathan
 3 days ago

With Liverpool luring the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay, the summer business has been an exciting one for the fans.

However, Liverpool has not finished with their summer transfer window.

Although incomings are coming to a close, the outgoings are where it becomes interesting for the reds.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

It is confirmed that Sadio Mané will be leaving for a reported £35.1 million , and the likelihood of £17 million Takumi Minamino moving elsewhere is heating up.

However, who else will leave the club?

Jurgen Klopp aims to maintain a solid squad to compete for the quadruple yet again and, hopefully, be successful this time.

IMAGO / PA Images

Already adding the three players mentioned above is timely for Liverpool as they look to compete on all fronts.

However, those additions do bring the question of whether there will be a clearing amongst the squad.

Notably, the fringe players from last season are hoping for first-team opportunities, and a move is likely for that to happen.

IMAGO / PA Images

Enter Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He was once a promising talent who triumphed at Arsenal by winning the FA Cup three times.

He joined Liverpool to win more trophies and compete on the biggest stages.

Though Oxlade-Chamberlain fulfilled his wishes, he was mainly on the sidelines, collecting most of his rewards.

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

At first, he made a tough start to his Liverpool career after a cup debut at King Power Stadium, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Fast forward to the West Ham game months later, he showed a glimpse of why Klopp wanted to sign him for £40 million.

He was on the scoresheet after a thumping 4-1 win and dictated the game in midfield.

He displayed a consistent run of solid performances until April.

Unfortunately, the Ox suffered a severe knee ligament injury that ruled him out most of the 2018-19 season.

He has not been the same since his devastating injury.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Now, it looks like the Englishman will face speculation over his future. Rumours are claiming former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard wants to save Oxlade-Chamberlain’s football career at Villa Park.

IMAGO / PA Images

Honestly, it would be sad for fans to see a player gifted with talents but plagued with misfortunes leave their realm.

But for Oxlade-Chamberlain, it would be a fresh air of hope in reviving his career.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Oxlade-Chamberlain understands that first-team opportunities will boost his selection prospects.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

To remain or not to remain at Liverpool, that is the question for the Ox!

LFCTransferRoom

