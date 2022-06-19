Flatbush Misdemeanors - Episode 2.07 - Scorpions and Frogs - Press Release

I’m not sure what I was expecting from The Old Man, but it definitely was not what I found myself watching – and it blew me away! I was likely expecting something like Mare of Easttown - not Mission Impossible or James Bond... The show is based on a novel by Thomas Perry (2017). Jonathan E Steinberg (See, Black Sails, Human Target, Jericho) and Robert Levine (Black Sails, See, Touch, Human Target) developed the show and wrote all the episodes, starring Jeff Bridges (Dan Chase) and John Lithgow (Harold Harper). Episodes 1 and 2 were both directed by Jon Watts (Spiderman: No Way Home - definite action-cred here!).
Comments / 0