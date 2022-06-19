ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flatbush Misdemeanors - Episode 2.07 - Scorpions and Frogs - Press Release

Cover picture for the articleDrew and Zayna try to repair their relationship after visiting her...

The Chi - Episode 5.01 - Overnight Celebrity - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Emmett attempts to win Tiff back. Kiesha looks to start a new chapter for her and her son. Kevin takes his passion to a new level. Jake tries out for the basketball team. Papa’s announcement at the school pep rally quickly takes a turn for the worse. Jada hits a roadblock in her relationship with Suede. Trig takes a major step while continuing his efforts to protect the community. Douda and an old face return to visit Tracy. Season premiere.
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 20th June 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.6 - Diamonds Are Forever. Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.10 - Clink. Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.11 - Hit and...
Kevin Love
Aggressive rat sparks chaos at NYC dog park in wild viral video

It’s a dog-eat-rat world out there. A rambunctious rodent found its way into the middle of a Fido frenzy, causing chaos to erupt at the Tompkins Square Dog Run in Manhattan. As captured in a now-viral video posted to Twitter, owners frantically tried to corral their canines, who quickly chased, surrounded and chomped at the rat.
Evil - The Demon of Death and The Demon of Memes - Reviews

The theme in this episode is…love? Hate? Desire? Death? It’s hard to say, but one thing’s for sure, Evil is back!. Let’s start with desire. In last season’s episode, Kristen and David kissed. And kissed. And kissed. I found it strangely beautiful, given how long they’ve had these very palpable feelings for one another. But before anything more can happen Kristen grabs her clothes and runs out of the room, only to return moments later to finish the job! Such passion, such joy! If only Kristen had actually been there, because apparently who/whatever came into that room after Kristen left was not who David thought it was. But even a forked tongue did little to deter him.
The Rookie: Feds - Kevin Zegers Joins Cast

Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Zegers will play Brendon Acres who is just out of Quantico. Brendon’s got a lot to prove in his first posting – not least because his background as the lead on the long-running TV series Vampire Cop means few people take him seriously. His years of method-actor training led not only to martial arts and gun skills, but also a master’s in computer science.
National Treasure - Jacob Vargas To Recur

Jacob Vargas (Mr. Iglesias) is set for a heavily recurring role in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature. Vargas plays Rafael a rugged, treasure obsessed, adventurous soul with a good sense of humor.
High School Musical - Episode 3.01 - Happy Campers - Press Release

Episode 301 "Happy Campers" After a momentous year at East High, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake for two weeks of fun in the sun. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" looming and new campers threatening to shake up the Wildcats' dynamic, the campers are in for an unforgettable summer of highs, lows, and "Let It Go's."
The Umbrella Academy - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
New Twitter Account for Law & Order franchise

We're pleased to announce that we've just launched a new Twitter Account @LawandorderStv for the Law & Order franchise. This account will send out a fresh tweet whenever we publish a new new article about Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU or Law & Order: Organized Crime. We hope this makes it easier for those of you that enjoy the Law & Order shows.
Criminal Record - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo to Star

Apple TV+ today announced an eight-episode series order for “Criminal Record,” a new one-hour thriller starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo as detectives in a tug of war over a historic murder conviction. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, the series is currently in production in London and is produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios.
The Old Man - Episodes One and Two - Review

I’m not sure what I was expecting from The Old Man, but it definitely was not what I found myself watching – and it blew me away! I was likely expecting something like Mare of Easttown - not Mission Impossible or James Bond... The show is based on a novel by Thomas Perry (2017). Jonathan E Steinberg (See, Black Sails, Human Target, Jericho) and Robert Levine (Black Sails, See, Touch, Human Target) developed the show and wrote all the episodes, starring Jeff Bridges (Dan Chase) and John Lithgow (Harold Harper). Episodes 1 and 2 were both directed by Jon Watts (Spiderman: No Way Home - definite action-cred here!).
MOVIES: The Black Phone - Review

Scott Derickson has a an eye for mainstream horror in a way that crafts a love letter for what has come before it, borrowing heavily from the Joe Hill source material, and Hill, being the son of Stephen King, means there's a lot of horror's greatest writer in there - The Black Phone feels like a fusion of It and Stand By Me with perhaps unavoidable comparisons to Stranger Things, particularly with its usage of needle drops. There's a heavy dosage of teen slashers in here too, with the characters a bit younger and the setting fixated squarely in the 1970s, Derrickson can't resist dropping a Fox on the Run during a key scene where the movie lights up.
East Of Eden - In Development at Netflix - Starring Florence Pugh

Netflix is developing a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden, with Zoe Kazan writing and exec producing and Florence Pugh attached to star and co-produce. Sources told Deadline that the streamer landed the package following a competitive bidding war. Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - The Serene Squall - Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had its first serious misstep with “The Serene Squall” written by Beau DeMayo and Sarah Tarkoff and directed by Sydney Freeland, whose other credits include Rutherford Falls and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (and I thought both of those were terrible!). Once again the episode was slightly derivative – that old group of ragtag pirates pillaging the galaxy and the villain infiltrating the good guys. More jarring than all that, however, was the casting of Jesse James Keitel as Dr Aspen/Angel. Her performance ranged from unimpressive to unwatchable. How long did it take you to realize that she was in on the whole thing? I mean the pirates were fun and introducing Sybok has some interesting possibilities, but if Angel is supposed to be an on-going villain? Please, just NO!
