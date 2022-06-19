ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statewide broadband push picking up more federal money and momentum

By mikenolting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia broadband expansion program picked up a major approval this month and project applications are under review. Director of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development Broadband Office, Kelly Workman said West Virginia is one of only four states so far to earn approval from the...

