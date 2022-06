SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the workweek yesterday, conditions dried out in the evening and will stay dry through Tuesday. There’s a small chance for a shower Tuesday night/early Wednesday, otherwise dry weather is still projected to hold the rest of this week. Besides the dry weather, the heat is the big story especially on this Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan due to high heat with elevated humidity levels.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO