I have two children, age 9 and 5, in the Pueblo School District, and I’m worried I’m going to need to find more than $100 a month to pay for their school lunches. That’s because their access to free meals through federal child-nutrition programs is under threat. When federal pandemic support expires at the end of June, most of the country’s schools no longer will feed all students free of charge. Meanwhile, school districts will receive less money from the federal government — about $2.91 per meal instead of $4.56 — for those they do feed.

3 DAYS AGO