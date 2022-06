There’s a beauty in the creativity that lacrosse affords its players, and it’s something Mason Quick has been drawn to his whole life. Since he was old enough to start playing youth sports in Draper, lacrosse was a regular part of his sports repertoire along with football, soccer and track. One by one though, he started ditching those other sports until his true love, lacrosse, occupied most of his free time the past couple years.

DRAPER, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO