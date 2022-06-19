ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus jobless rate up 0.2% in May

By Michael D. Bates Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Citrus County’s unemployment rate for May was 3.5 percent, up, 0.2 percent from a month earlier, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO). Here are highlights:. Citrus County’s labor force increased by...

Citrus County Chronicle

Region’s jobs report shows strongest employment in 15 years

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.1 percent in May, down two percentage points from the region’s 5.1 percent rate a year ago. Across the three-county region, the labor force in May 2022 was 209,108, up 2,790 for an increase of 1.4 percent over the year. There were 6,436 unemployed residents in the region and 202,672 employed – the most people with jobs in May in the last five years; and 7,495 more than in February 2020 before the pandemic hit the area.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Murphy: Time to change trajectory of county

John Murphy Jr. said he’s spent 28 years in the private sector helping local businesses grow and taking part in community activities. Now he said it’s time to do the same thing from the public side. Republican Murphy is running for the District 4 County Commission seat. His...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays proposes new budget plan to meet demands of growth

Republican Rebecca Bays said Citrus County's growth is ready to explode and unless we become proactive in seeking new revenue sources and establishing stronger ties in Tallahassee, we will not be prepared. Bays said she is skilled working with the legislators and movers and shakers in Tallahassee and how to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County candidates set for elections

The qualifying period for Marion County, Constitutional and School Board candidates ended last Friday at noon, setting the stage for the official campaign season. The Primary Election will be Aug. 23, with early voting in Marion County open from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. The General Election is Nov. 8, with early voting starting Oct. 27.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Citrus County continue to climb

The number of newly dead in Citrus County because of the coronavirus rose to four during the week ending June 16. There were 362 new cases. The number of dead was double that of the previous week. The number of newly infected was a 1 percent increase over the previous week, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local nonprofit seeks to apply past success to Rainbow River

Art Jones is hoping to replicate his success in helping clean up Crystal River’s waters, this time for the Dunnellon area, as his nonprofit One Rake At A Time, Inc., sets its sights on restoring the Rainbow River to its original beauty. Beginning in 2009, Jones, with his One...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Visit the web for Dunnellon info

There is something new to discover in Dunnellon. People in Dunnellon, England, Indiana, California and other corners of the world can make the same discovery. It is a new website promoting Dunnellon – discoverdunnellon.com. The Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association (DCBA), in partnership with the City of Dunnellon, financially...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l There’s no place like home!

Take a relaxing break and help our local economy. Summertime and vacation time go together like peanut butter and jelly. However, with inflation soaring to the highest level in over four decades, gasoline spiraling to a record national high, and the airline industry’s seemingly ubiquitous flight delays and cancellations, vacation time this summer could be a stress inducer rather than a stress reliever.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness hikes waste collection fees

The Inverness City Council made short work of deciding whether to hike waste collection prices. With a unanimous vote, council members agreed to raise the monthly charge to $11.15 per household customer after the city manager advised the increase was necessary. The current monthly residential rate for fiscal year 2021-2022...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening (June 24)

A Juneteenth celebration sponsored by 360 Walking and Concerned Citizens of Chatmire will take place June 25, 6 p.m., at the First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is at 11849 N. Williams St. in Dunnellon. The Rev. Allen Brooks, Pastor, will lead the ceremony, which is an opportunity to...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Board must continue seeking solutions for workforce housing

BOCC to talk affordable housing. County needs to have skin in the game. There is no doubt that the shortage of affordable housing, or the popular catch phrase, workforce housing, is at a critical level that has been brewing for years Citrus County, but exacerbated in the past few years due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing boom.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Local food pantries struggling as food and gasoline prices keep rising

There’s no surprise that Citrus County residents are suffering because of inflation, record gasoline prices, and steeply rising food costs. But local charities that once served as safety nets and ensured families would not go hungry are seeing tears in that safety net, leaving families not getting the same level of help they did in the past.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Webb touts experience, negotiation prowess

Republican Winn Webb said he has much to recommend him for the County Commission District 4 seat. One of them: “I know how to ask the right questions,” he said. A lifelong resident of Citrus County, Webb said he is the only candidate in the race who earned the title “advanced certified county commissioner.” It is sort of a two-year crash course, typically held at the University of Florida, that teaches prospective candidates negotiation and leadership skills and how to deal with challenges caused by change.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida Seashells: Past & Present at Homosassa Library

Homosassa Public Library will host the “Florida Seashells: Past and Present” program on Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. as part of their Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program. Join scientists and experts Leslie Moore and Pat Gould as they pass along some of their expertise on fossilized...
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Monday, June 20

There was a nice article on (June 15’s front page) about how the Crystal River City Council is mulling over rules for Hunter Springs Park and that’s because of overcrowding and bad behavior. I hope the city of Inverness is paying attention and looking at this carefully. I actually hope they’re going out and visiting Hunter Springs and seeing why they have such a mess out there. Is this really what we want in downtown Inverness? People swarming everywhere, probably bringing their beer and their bad behavior. And of course we have the alligators, as well, to consider. So, city of Inverness, think carefully of where everybody’s going to park. Will there be limits on the number of people allowed into the park? And who’s going to make sure that everybody is safe? Just asking.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mission One is a ‘go for launch’ for Florida schools

Colonies on Mars once seemed like a pipe dream, but it’s our younger generations now who will one day be walking the surface of the red planet and calling it home, and it’s about time we started getting them ready for it. On June 16, officials from select...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – SHERIFF PRENDERGAST

I’m responding to (Friday, June 17’s Page A8) Sound Off, “Increase in crime deserves extra resources.” Totally disagree with you. Sheriff Prendergast refuses to give us his budget from last year. I don’t see (deputies) out on the roadways. I don’t see no stopping speeders. When Dawsy was sheriff, you didn’t have these issues back then.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Dept. encourages heat safety as temperatures rise

As the temperature soars, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County is urging our community to take precautions against possible heat injuries. The National Weather Service has begun issuing heat advisories for much of northern Florida, including Marion County. The NWS does so when the heat index climbs to 108 degrees or more. The NWS defines the heat index as the measurement of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. For example, the index reaches 108 degrees with a relative humidity reading of 50 percent coupled with an air temperature of 96 degrees. Heat advisories are generally issued within 12 hours of the heat index reaching 105 degrees.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Playground equipment installation ongoing

Citrus County Grounds Maintenance is working to install new playground equipment at Highland Park Playground, located at 3755 E. Kirk St., Inverness, and Wesley Jones Park, located at 2510 W. Castania Dr., Citrus Springs. Construction began on June 20. The project’s estimated completion date was previously scheduled for early June,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Public needs to respect Crystal River park

Crystal River proposes new rules for Hunter Springs Park. Find the right balance between safety and fun. Since its $1.5 million facelift, Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River has become increasingly popular. It’s the only public beach access to King’s Bay and one of only three public beaches in the county.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

